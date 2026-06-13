Clippers Draft-Day Trade May Be Less Likely Now After Latest Report

It has been two months since the Los Angeles Clippers' season came to an end, but we don't have any more insight into what the offseason will look like for them than we did then. Kawhi Leonard's future remains as uncertain as ever, and Clippers fans still don't know whether their team will try to be contenders or build slowly going forward.

Landing the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft only complicated these matters further. Now, the Clippers are armed with the best asset they have had in a long time. Some were expecting the Clippers to be active in trade talks to see if they could turn the pick into an immediate contributor or trade down in the draft to acquire more assets in the process.

It turns out that both of those options are unlikely. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on Thursday that the Clippers aren't looking to move in the draft. Fischer said, "Most teams picking behind the Clippers are currently operating under the assumption that LA will stand pat and keep their No. 5 overall selection."

Clippers Don't Seem Interested in Trading Down in the 2026 NBA Draft

Interestingly enough, Fischer added that Keaton Wagler of Illinois is "a strong candidate to be taken with that pick." This is in contrast with Kevin O'Connor's reporting from earlier this week, where he said that the Clippers aren't necessarily enamored with Wagler and are looking at other options with their picks.

Even though the Clippers may not end up going with Wagler, Fischer has proven himself to be a more reliable reporter over the years. Regardless of who the Clippers end up drafting, it's getting increasingly likely that they will make a selection with the No. 5 pick.

Things can certainly change between now and the draft. We could find out the results of the Leonard investigation, which could change the entire calculus of the Clippers' offseason. There could be trade offers for Leonard or Darius Garland that the Clippers can't turn down. A draft prospect could come in and steal the show to become the frontrunner.

Clippers fans know better than any other fanbase to expect the unexpected and be ready for everything.

As things stand now, the Clippers seem to be looking forward to having their highest draft pick since 2009, when they selected Blake Griffin. They understandably don't want to squander their opportunity to draft another potential superstar. The higher you pick in the draft, the more likely that you will land that franchise player.

Whether that is Wagler or someone else, however, remains to be seen.