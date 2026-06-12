Latest Surprise Keaton Wagler Report Signals a Change in Clippers' Draft Plans

One of the biggest questions heading into the 2026 NBA Draft is what the Los Angeles Clippers will do with the fifth overall pick. Draft experts have unanimously agreed that the quartet of AJ Dybansta, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson will be the first four players selected.

That leaves the Clippers as the first wild card of the draft. LA has indicated they want to build a contender around Darius Garland and Kawhi Leonard, but will that notion reflect with the pick on draft night? Does LA reach for a center like Michigan's Aday Mara, or do they select the best fit to pair with Garland in the backcourt?

Of course, we won't know the actual answer until draft night, but a report suggests that the Clippers may not be the ones to select Keaton Wagler with the fifth pick.

Clippers May Not Be Interested in Wagler

Over the last several weeks, many draft experts have Wagler going to LA as the second-best guard in the draft. However, Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports suggests otherwise.

O'Connor mocked Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. to the Clippers in this mock draft. He had Wagler going seventh to the Sacramento Kings. O'Connor wrote, "But inevitably, someone will slip on draft night. And it could be Wagler, since league sources say the Clippers aren't head over heels in love with him for the fifth pick and Wagler's group canceled his workout this week with the Nets..."

It is quite an interesting development for the Illinois guard. Wagler is a high-basketball-IQ prospect with excellent shot-making skills and is one of the better three-point shooters in the draft. His height of 6'6" makes him an ideal combo guard in the league.

His biggest knock is his weight and lack of athleticism. Wagler weighs 188 pounds, which could limit his physicality on the defensive end. He also didn't log a dunk at Illinois, which is quite surprising. He'll have to find a way to overcome that with his jump shot in the NBA.

Other Options for Clippers Besides Wagler

If LA does, in fact, pass on Wagler, they still have plenty of elite options at the guard position. Brown Jr. could have the highest upside in this draft class. He's creative around the rim and is an excellent passer. Brown Jr. has been typically viewed as a point guard in the NBA, but the Clippers could work around that.

Darius Acuff Jr. could be another choice in this spot, but the fit isn't there with LA. He's probably the best scorer of all the guards available, but his height and lack of defense would likely move Acuff Jr. to a reserve role with the Clippers.

Ultimately, LA has a difficult decision on its hands. Trading down is still a possibility, but if they stay at five, this pick will have a major impact on the future of the franchise.