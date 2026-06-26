What Clippers' Draft Picks Mean for Their Free Agency Approach

The 2026 NBA Draft has concluded, which means the free agency period is right around the corner. Several teams have already made big trades to improve their roster.

The Los Angeles Clippers made four selections in the draft. The class is highlighted by Illinois guard Keaton Wagler, who was taken fifth overall. The Clippers made three selections in the second round: Cincinnati forward Baba Miller (No. 36), Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli (No. 55), and Narcisse Ngoy, a center from France with the 57th pick.

There are no guarantees any of the second-round players will earn any playing time, but LA's draft class certainly indicates what they want to improve on in free agency.

Clippers Will Add a Center in Free Agency

The Clippers drafting two frontcourt players in Miller and Ngoy is a pretty obvious sign that they'll look to shake up their front court next season.

Forward John Collins is an unrestricted free agent, and Brook Lopez has a $9.2 million club option. Collins averaged nearly 14 points and five rebounds per game, but depending on his asking price, LA could move on from him. Lopez is an aging veteran with declining mobility and athleticism.

The 38-year-old shot 42 percent from the field and only averaged three rebounds per game. The Clippers can't ask Lopez to be the starting center next year. They averaged the second-fewest rebounds per game in 2025, so LA will need to add a rim-protecting center that can rebound at a high level.

Mark Williams was an intriguing target, but he just signed a three-year deal to return to the Phoenix Suns. Recent NBA champion Mitchell Robinson is expected to draw a crowded market, but that would be a huge addition for the Clippers. Other options could include Isaiah Hartenstein or Robert Williams III.

Bennedict Mathurin's Future in LA Looks Cloudy

LA's starting back court is set with Wagler and Darius Garland. What they lack in defense, they make up for in shooting and playmaking. However, that leaves Bennedict Mathurin without a path to a starting role with the Clippers.

The 24-year-old will be a restricted free agent this offseason, but his up-and-down scoring nature may see him in a different uniform next year. While LA could use shooting off the bench, they also need solid perimeter defenders, and Mathurin can't provide that.

Kris Dunn and Jordan Miller are the next guards off the bench. Dunn provides defense, and Miller was a solid scoring option last year. There are also plenty of free agents, including Anfernee Simons, Kevin Huerter, and Quentin Grimes, who could be cheaper and better-fitting Mathurin replacements.