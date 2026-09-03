Clippers Have an Obvious Decision to Make After Losing 5 Future First-Round Picks

After a year-long investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers' dealings with Kawhi Leonard, the NBA handed down a severe punishment to LA. Stripping five first-round picks from the Clippers will have serious consequences for the future of the franchise.

With less than 50 days left before the first game of the 2026-27 NBA season, the Clippers have to make important decisions about their immediate and long-term future.

Once the dust settles and the Clippers come to terms with their bleak reality, they have no choice but to pivot.

Clippers Can No Longer Be in Win-Now Mode After NBA's Punishment

The Clippers will lose a first-round pick in each of the drafts between 2029 and 2033. They are also swapping their 2027 first-round pick with OKC. They don't have a pick in 2028, either. This means that the earliest first-round pick the Clippers have under their full control will be in the 2034 NBA Draft.

Sure, the Clippers will still have first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, but they are unlikely to be in the lottery because of the swap rights tied to them. They also have Toronto's 2031 and 2033 first-rounders, assuming the Kawhi Leonard trade goes through without any problems now. While this is better than nothing, it makes roster-building extremely difficult.

For a team that is not a playoff team right now, this type of asset coffers is as bad as it gets. It's not like the Clippers have a ton of young studs with upside. Besides Keaton Wagler, there are no young players on the roster who have All-Star potential.

That is why the Clippers have no choice but to bottom out and rebuild. The organization has been signaling that they want to be as competitive as possible next season, but given the state of the future of the team, this would be a big mistake.

What the Clippers need to do instead is to stockpile future assets. The number one priority has to be trying to get back their own draft picks in the next two years. They have to explore trade opportunities with OKC, Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia, which own swap rights for LA's first-rounders in 2027 and 2028. This way, they can try to tank and build from the draft.

They also need to try to get other teams' future firsts. This requires them to part ways with their veterans with trade value. Whether it's Darius Garland, Brandon Ingram, Kris Dunn, or Derrick Jones Jr., the Clippers have to explore the trade market for everyone.

First-round picks aren't only good for adding young players, but they are also important in trades to acquire key contributors. Draft capital gives teams flexibility. Any rebuilding team needs as many draft picks as possible to make the necessary moves to construct a sustainable winner.

It will be a painful process. The Clippers will have to be terrible over the next couple of seasons, but this is absolutely necessary for them to be able to bounce back.