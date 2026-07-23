Clippers' Interest in Re-Signing Bennedict Mathurin Is Confusing

Bennedict Mathurin is still unsigned and waiting for the resolution of his restricted free agency. As is often the case, restricted free agents are getting squeezed in the open market, with Jalen Duren, Peyton Watson, and Mathurin all waiting for their next contracts.

Because there is no cap space left around the league and teams are hesitant to tie up their limited cap space on offer sheets that may get matched, it takes a long time before restricted free agents find their new homes.

This means that at this point, these restricted free agents have to either re-sign with their current teams using their Bird rights or be involved in a sign-and-trade.

This applies to Mathurin and the Los Angeles Clippers. Signs are pointing towards Mathurin's return to LA since there doesn't seem to be much of a market for his services. The reporting suggests that the Clippers are interested in bringing back the 24-year-old shooting guard.

In fact, NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported this week that the Clippers "prefer to re-sign Mathurin if they can." They are hoping to strike a new deal with the former Pacer, but this would be a mistake.

Clippers Have to Seriously Engage in Bennedict Mathurin Sign-and-Trade Talks

Stein and Fischer added that the Clippers aren't ruling out a sign-and-trade involving Mathurin, and this is the more sensible route. Rather than "not ruling it out," the Clippers would be wise to actively pursue these scenarios.

The Clippers simply have no need for Mathurin. With the arrival of Keaton Wagler and Brandon Ingram, the Clippers don't need another on-ball, offense-first perimeter player with questionable defense. Especially considering that new arrival Rui Hachimura is not a difference-maker defensively and the starting point guard is still Darius Garland, the Clippers have other, more pressing needs.

Moreover, LA already has a crowded backcourt. Kris Dunn is still a key part of the rotation. Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders will have to get regular minutes. The Clippers would like to give Gradey Dick a look.

What the Clippers need is more size, physicality, and athleticism. Mathurin doesn't provide any of this. He can score, to be sure. He is a solid cutter, is excellent at getting to the rim, and can be a real weapon in transition. Everything else in his game, however, leaves plenty to be desired. And on a team that has Garland, Wagler, Ingram, and Hachimura at the top of its rotation, that is not a player type that is desperately needed.

Since the Clippers can pay Mathurin more than any other team in the league, they can facilitate a sign-and-trade with any interested party. This would allow them to get back an asset or two for Mathurin, most likely in the form of second-round picks.

Maybe the Clippers want to keep Mathurin as a trade chip. If they can get him on a short-term, team-friendly deal, perhaps they could trade him at a later date for a more favorable package than what they might get in a sign-and-trade this summer. This is not an unreasonable approach, but there is no guarantee that Mathurin will help his trade value on this crowded Clippers backcourt coming off the bench.

Then, the Clippers may regret not moving on from Mathurin earlier. If there is any team willing to give up any assets of decent value, it behooves the Clippers to take advantage.