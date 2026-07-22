Evaluating Jonathan Kuminga's Fit With the Clippers After Reported Interest

The Los Angeles Clippers are trying to carry out their offseason business while simultaneously waiting for the conclusion of the league's Kawhi Leonard investigation. While this has put the trade with the Raptors on hold and slowed down the Clippers' offseason, LA is still actively engaged in talks to add to the roster.

On Wednesday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Clippers are among a list of teams pursuing Jonathan Kuminga. Alongside the Lakers, Bucks, and the Cavs, the Clippers are reportedly exploring sign-and-trade scenarios to acquire the 23-year-old forward.

The Atlanta Hawks declined Kuminga's team option for $24.3 million for next season and made him an unrestricted free agent. But they still have his Bird rights, meaning that they can still sign him for a larger salary than their cap space allows. Since cap space around the league is very limited, the sign-and-trade route is preferable for both Atlanta and Kuminga.

In this scenario, the Hawks would sign Kuminga to a new contract and trade him to a new team while getting an asset or two back. The Clippers have plenty of space under the luxury tax line, a $17 million trade exception, and an open roster spot, so they can just take Kuminga in without giving up any players.

How Does Jonathan Kuminga Fit on the Post-Kawhi Leonard Clippers?

LA's interest in Kuminga is understandable. The Clippers are entering a new era and need as many young players with upside as they can get. They are also low on defense and athleticism in the frontcourt, making Kuminga an especially intriguing fit.

The Clippers' forward rotation is Brandon Ingram, Derrick Jones Jr., and Rui Hachimura. Ingram and Hachimura are defensive liabilities with limited athleticism. Jones Jr. is the closest thing to a two-way option in that group, but he will turn 30 next season and will be on an expiring contract. Kuminga will not only have a clear path to playing time next season, but he could also be the long-term starter.

Kuminga has a ton of physical and athletic tools. So far, he hasn't been able to consistently apply these tools in the NBA. He has shown glimpses of elite defensive upside and ability to score the ball, but these glimpses were sandwiched between sequences of questionable effort and intensity. His shot continues to be inconsistent, and his passing is nearly non-existent.

In this sense, he is a similar player to Bennedict Mathurin. They don't play the same position, but they have similar strengths and weaknesses. Kuminga, like Mathurin, has to be on the ball due to his off-ball deficiencies, but doesn't do much else other than create average-efficiency shots for himself. Kuminga is a better athlete and a defender than Mathurin, but he has similar consistency issues.

If the Clippers are looking to acquire Kuminga, this should signal the end of Mathurin's time in LA. Interestingly enough, Scotto also reported that the Clippers still want to re-sign Mathurin and added that the Aspiration investigation is putting a hold on those negotiations.

How aggressively the Clippers should pursue Kuminga depends on the asking price and the contract value. Taking a flier on Kuminga makes sense for a team with no immediate playoff aspirations. However, it can't be a lucrative, multi-year contract that could hamstring the Clippers' financial flexibility in the future.

If Kuminga signs with the Clippers on a two-year deal (ideally with a team option in the second year) for less than the non-taxpayer midlevel exception (starting at $15 million next season), then LA should have plenty of interest. If a bigger commitment is needed to secure his services, the Clippers may want to prioritize other options like Mathurin.