Bennedict Mathurin May Have No Choice But to Return to Clippers

It has been over three weeks since free agency officially started, but we have very little information about the future of Bennedict Mathurin. The 24-year-old, who joined the LA Clippers at the trade deadline, became a restricted free agent this summer and remains without a team. At this point in the offseason, however, all signs are pointing to the former Pacer returning to the Clippers for another season.

In today's NBA, restricted free agents rarely get the contract they are looking for. The offseason moves so quickly that teams don't want to tie up their cap space while they await whether the other team will match their offer sheet. There is also very little cap room around the league, further squeezing the restricted free agents.

There is a reason the best available unsigned players right now are mostly restricted free agents. In addition to Mathurin, Peyton Watson and Jalen Duren are also waiting for their next contracts. Since there are no teams with significant cap space right now, these players have little leverage in their negotiations with their current teams.

This means that they either have to engage in a sign-and-trade, accept a below-market-value deal, or play on their qualifying offers for a season and hit unrestricted free agency next summer.

Lack of Interest in Mathurin Makes a Clippers Return More Likely

Unlike Duren and Watson, we heard very little about Mathurin's situation. There is a general understanding that the Clippers would want to keep him around, but whether that would be on a long-term contract or his qualifying offer remains to be seen.

Mathurin has the option to take his qualifying offer and play on a one-year, $8.8 million deal. This gives him the right to veto any trades next season.

It's difficult to imagine Mathurin having a multi-year offer that pays him much more than that in annual average salary.

The Clippers, however, have Mathurin's Bird rights, which means that they have the flexibility to give Mathurin a lucrative deal. As things stand now, assuming the Kawhi Leonard trade goes through, the Clippers are $40 million under the luxury tax, per cap expert Yossi Gozlan. They also have one open roster spot, so they could easily fit Mathurin without sacrificing any financial flexibility.

The important thing here is that the Clippers would want to have Mathurin on a tradeable, team-friendly deal. The Clippers have Darius Garland, Keaton Wagler, and Brandon Ingram on the perimeter. Mathurin is unlikely to start or close games for LA, putting his future with the team in jeopardy. If he is on a favorable contract, however, the Clippers could use him as a trade chip down the line.

There doesn't seem to be too much interest in Mathurin right now. No one can give him the contract that he is looking for other than the Clippers. This means that his return to the Clippers on a one-or two-year deal may be the best-case scenario for both sides.