Clippers' Peyton Watson Pursuit Reportedly Hits a Wall

The NBA offseason is moving along as the Summer League is in full swing. The Los Angeles Clippers have been active in retooling their roster this summer after a disappointing end to the year.

The Clippers agreed to a trade with the Toronto Raptors, sending Kawhi Leonard to Toronto in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and several draft picks. However, until the NBA concludes its Aspiration investigation around Leonard, the trade cannot be completed.

In the meantime, they signed forward Rui Hachimura to a two-year, $28 million deal. They also gave Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller new deals to re-sign with LA. Now, it appears the Clippers have shown interest in a restricted free agent.

Clippers' Interest in Peyton Watson Could Require a Steep Price

After it was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that LA was reportedly interested in trading for Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson, it appears they're also intrigued by Peyton Watson.

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer is reporting that the Nuggets' asking price for Watson could be keeping the Clippers from completing a sign-and-trade deal for him. Denver is reportedly asking for a similar package that the Utah Jazz received when they sent center Walker Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers sent two unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to sign Kessler to a four-year, $130 million deal. It's understandable why the Clippers would be hesitant to give up that package for Watson.

Watson is a solid role player, averaging a career-high 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season. He's excellent on the defensive end, and at 6'8", he brings a lot of positional versatility.

He shot the three ball well last year, shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc on 3.6 threes a game. Watson will turn 24 years old, so his upside is still extremely high.

Clippers Should Move on to Other Free Agents

Ultimately, Denver's asking price is too large for LA to move forward with a sign-and-trade. While Watson is young, he was hampered by a hamstring injury, and he played 54 games. Plus, the Clippers are in a rebuild process, and they need to hold on to as much draft capital as possible.

If LA held onto Leonard, it would make more sense to make a win-now move like this but unless the cost for Watson decreases, they shouldn't make a move.

In the meantime, Bennedict Mathurin is a restricted free agent, and Fischer is reporting that there is an "increasing possibility" the Clippers will turn their attention to re-signing Mathurin. It's unclear what his price range will be so far; no team has offered Mathurin a contract yet.