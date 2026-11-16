Clippers Stock Report: 2 Starters Trending Up, 2 Down After Back-to-Back Wins

The LA Clippers are on their first winning streak of the season after defeating the Charlotte Hornets at the Intuit Dome on Sunday. They continue their climb up the Western Conference standings as they sit in 12th place with a 4-8 record.

Now that the team is trending in the right direction, let's take stock of individual players. Whose stock is up? Who is struggling to keep up with the team's success?

Stock Up: Darius Garland

Garland is finally playing like the star of this team. Over the last four games, in which the Clippers won three, Garland put up 22 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in 32.3 minutes per game on 50.0/37.0/80.0 shooting splits. Most importantly, he only averaged 3.8 turnovers in those games.

As a result, the Clippers had some of their best offensive performances, putting up 143 offensive rating against the Pelicans, 118.9 against OKC, and 119.8 against Charlotte.

There is still a lot of work to be done, but it's not a coincidence that the Clippers started winning games as Garland started to play better. Their fate is tied to Garland, and it's a great sign that the two-time All-Star is finally reminding people of that.

Stock Down: Rui Hachimura

What a disappointing signing Hachimura has been for the Clippers this season. LA thought they were getting an upgrade over John Collins when they signed the Japanese forward in free agency. So far, that can't be further from the truth.

Even during the Clippers' two-game winning streak, Hachimura was a no-show. He went 3/14 from the field and 1/9 from three for a total of 11 points. He had more turnovers than assists in that stretch. The Clippers lost his minutes by 11, but won the minutes he was on the bench by nine. It has easily been the worst stretch of Hachimura's career.

Stock Up: Brook Lopez

The 38-year-old center has been a revelation. Following an underwhelming campaign in his first season in LA last year, Lopez has turned back the clock and has been one of the most important players on the team.

Lopez is averaging 14.1 points per game, his second-highest mark in the last decade. He is hitting a career-high 40.5% of his three-point attempts. He just followed his 26-point performance against the Thunder with an eight-assist (his highest assist total in a game since 2018) showing against the Hornets.

Stock Down: Kris Dunn

Dunn's minutes have been reduced over the last week. With Max Strus' return, Gradey Dick's emergence, and Keaton Wagler steadily improving, there hasn't been enough playing time for Dunn. Despite continuing to start, the veteran combo guard has averaged 19 minutes per game over the last three outings.

It's not like he deserved to play more. The Clippers were -27 in Dunn's minutes in this stretch. The 32-year-old averaged four points on 5/12 shooting from the field.

He is still an important part of this team and is arguably the best perimeter defender on the roster, but the backcourt is crowded, and Dunn needs to play better to get consistent minutes.