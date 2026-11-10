9 Key Takeaways From the Clippers' First 9 Games of the Season

The LA Clippers are 2-7. That is not where they thought they would be to start the season. There are plenty of reasons for this: injuries, struggles in the clutch, bad luck, and an underwhelming roster.

But let's look beyond the record. What can we take away from the first nine games of the season?

1- It's Not All Darius Garland's Fault

Garland has been a turnover machine. The Clippers are a whopping -98 in his minutes so far. In fact, they have been much better when he has been on the bench. As a result, he has been the Clippers fans' favorite punching bag.

But it's not all his fault. Garland is overstretched in his role as the lone shot creator and primary offensive engine. The opposing defenses throw all they have at him night in and night out because the Clippers don't have other weapons that can punish them. Garland has been overwhelmed physically at times, and this is understandable.

It's important to judge players within the team context. Sure, Garland isn't playing well, but the ecosystem isn't ideal. We need to wait until the Clippers are fully healthy to see what Garland can do with better talent.

2- Keaton Wagler Is Way Better Than His Stats Suggest

A cursory look at the rookie's stats shows a player shooting 34.2% from the field and turning the ball over twice a game. Upon closer examination, however, it becomes clear that Wagler has been playing well to start the season.

The 28.1% from two-point range is an issue, to be sure. But Wagler is on track. He is making his jumpers, gets to the free-throw line a ton, and provides important playmaking help. Most importantly, Wagler isn't shying away from contact and is playing with a lot of confidence.

There is a reason the Clippers are better with him on the floor. With Wagler, the Clippers are 4.9 points per 100 possessions better than when he is on the bench, per Cleaning the Glass.

3- Kris Dunn Will Make a Title Contender Very Happy

For the second straight season, Dunn is one of the most reliable players for the Clippers. He has played the second-most minutes in the season and has been a force on both ends of the floor. Not only does he have a career-high 63.6% True Shooting, but he is also averaging a whopping 2.6 assists per game.

There is very little reason for the Clippers to hold onto Dunn past the trade deadline. Once he is inevitably moved, he will make a big difference for whichever playoff team he lands on.

4- Brook Lopez Has Fended Off Father Time

At age 38, Lopez is still looking like a quality role player. His mobility and athleticism are a problem, but he is still a solid offensive player. Lopez can score efficiently, whether it's in the post or on the perimeter. Defensively, if he is around the basket, he can still deter and block shots.

He has to play too big a role for this Clippers team. Ideally, he wouldn't play more than 15 to 20 minutes per game. But it's remarkable that he can still play at this level, averaging 14.2 points on incredible 58.1/42.9/69.6 shooting splits.

5- Clippers Played Well Enough to Win More Than Just Two Games

The Clippers are not a very good team, to be sure, but they are better than 2-7. They have lost a few too many games that they should have won. The home losses against the Raptors and the Heat, where they led by double digits in the second half, are the best examples.

In terms of point differential, the Clippers are the 18th-best team in the league, per Cleaning the Glass. They have the point differential of a 31-win team, which means they have won fewer games than their performance indicates. Their clutch performances are a big reason for this, and once that improves, the Clippers can look more like a bad team rather than a very bad one.

6- Rui Hachimura Is a Potential Trade Candidate

When the Clippers let go of John Collins and replaced him with Rui Hachimura, many considered it an upgrade. This hasn't proven to be the case so far.

Hachimura is solid offensively, even when his shot isn't falling. His 34.1% from downtown will climb. The problem is that he doesn't do much else other than shoot. He has more turnovers than assists for the season, and he has been a major disappointment defensively.

The Clippers have a team option for $14 million next season for Hachimura. Instead of having to make that decision in the offseason, they would be wise to explore trade possibilities for the 28-year-old forward.

7- Kobe Sanders Is a Quality Rotation Player

He showed flashes of this last season, but Kobe Sanders has officially proven that he is an NBA-level rotation option. He can guard multiple positions, hit open shots, and create enough looks for himself and others. He is not elite at any of these skills, but he is at least at the positional average.

This is a big win for the Clippers, who are bereft of young, two-way players. Sanders is already 24 despite being in his second season, but he can still be a quality option for the Clippers for a long time.

8- Brandon Ingram and Yanic Konan Niederhauser Will Really Help This Team

Both players have begun five-on-five work, which suggests that their returns are imminent.

The Clippers desperately need Ingram to take some of the shot creation burden off Garland. Ingram will take some time to return to his pre-injury self, but even that should help the Clippers. He will make both Garland and Wagler look better and score more efficiently.

Niederhauser will be a big boost to the center rotation. Isaiah Jackson and Brook Lopez are overstretched as the only healthy bigs on the roster. The Clippers had to rely on rookie Baba Miller to play small-ball five last game. Niederhauser will help make this roster make more sense.

9- Clippers May Have Something in Gradey Dick

It wasn't clear whether the Clippers actually wanted Dick in the Kawhi Leonard trade or if he was a throw-in to match salaries. It didn't seem like he was going to be in the rotation to start the season, but then injuries hit. In the absence of Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal, and Max Strus, the 22-year-old shooting guard emerged.

Dick still has a long way to go before earning another contract once his deal expires in the 2027 offseason. But he is finally on the right track. He has been giving the Clippers a good 15 minutes off the bench, hitting his shots, grabbing rebounds, and playing hard.