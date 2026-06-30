Every Move Clippers Have Made This Offseason: Signings, Trades, Departures and Draft Picks

Free agency kicks off at 6 pm EST on Tuesday, and all eyes are on the Los Angeles Clippers. Not necessarily because of their free agency moves, but more about the trade discussions around Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are the center of attention heading into July. A busy next couple of days await the Clippers, and the roster might look very different a week from now.

To set the table for free agency, let's take a look at everything else the Clippers have done so far in the offseason.

Draft Picks

The Clippers selected Keaton Wagler out of Illinois with the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft. He will likely start next to Darius Garland in the backcourt next season.

In the second round, the Clippers selected forward Baba Miller from Cincinnati, forward Nick Martinelli from Northwestern, and French big man Narcisse Ngoy.

Ngoy will spend next season playing for Auburn, while Miller and Martinelli's statuses are unclear. Depending on how the rest of the Clippers' roster shakes out, Miller and Martinelli could either be on two-way contracts or get guaranteed deals.

Team and Player Options & Guarantee Decisions

The Clippers picked up the $9.2 million team option on Brook Lopez, but declined the $16 million option on Bogdan Bogdanovic and the $5.7 million option on Nicolas Batum. Both veterans will now be unrestricted free agents and could still sign with LA. There is also a chance neither player will be in the NBA next season.

Bradley Beal, who had a $5.6 million player option for next season, will also test free agency. The Clippers reportedly have an interest in signing him.

The Clippers have also turned down team options on Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders and given them qualifying offers. This makes them restricted free agents, but the Clippers are believed to want to sign them to longer contracts. Bennedict Mathurin is the other restricted free agent on the roster.

Kris Dunn and Cam Christie's 2026-27 salaries became fully guaranteed on June 30. Dunn will make $5.6 million, and Christie will make $2.3 million next season. They are both extension-eligible.

Arrivals

Wagler is the only new player who will have a guaranteed roster spot next season. He joins Kawhi Leonard, Darius Garland, Derrick Jones Jr., Brook Lopez, Isaiah Jackson, Kris Dunn, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, and Cam Christie.

This means that there are currently six open roster spots. The Clippers will fill the roster in free agency and the trade market.

Departures

From the team that finished last season with the Clippers, John Collins, Mathurin, Bogdanovic, Beal, Batum, Miller, and Sanders are currently without a contract. Expect LA to bring back a few of these players, most likely Miller and Sanders.