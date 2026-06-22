Clippers Fans' 2026 NBA Draft Guide: Schedule, How to Watch, Pick Projections

After months of waiting and speculation, the 2026 NBA Draft is nearly here. This incoming draft class features star-level talent and is filled with depth, particularly at the guard position.

The Los Angeles Clippers have the fifth-overall selection, courtesy of the Ivica Zubac-Indiana Pacers trade. They'll pick in order behind the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Chicago Bulls.

The Clippers could go multiple routes with this pick, and a trade-down option is still on the table. Here is a complete rundown of what Clippers fans should expect for the NBA Draft.

How to Watch the 2026 NBA Draft

When: Tuesday, June 23rd (Round 1) and Wednesday, June 24th (Round 2)

Time: Both rounds begin at 8 p.m. ET.

TV: The draft will air on ABC and ESPN on Tuesday and exclusively on ESPN on Wednesday.

Clippers Picks

As mentioned earlier, LA has the fifth-overall pick via the Pacers. That is currently the only selection they have in the first round. The other pick they previously owned (No. 12) will go to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Paul George trade.

In the second round, the Clippers have the 36th and 52nd pick. LA hasn't made more than two picks since 2002, when they selected Chris Wilcox (No. 8), Melvin Ely (No. 12), and Mario Kasun (No. 41).

Projecting Who the Clippers Could Take

The Clippers are the first wild card of the draft. Most experts anticipate that the Wizards will select BYU forward AJ Dybansta with the first pick. Then, the trio of Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson is expected to follow.

The likely pick is Illinois guard Keaton Wagler. As a freshman, he averaged 18 points per game and shot 40 percent from three. He's 6'6" and, despite his thin frame, could slide in well as a shooting guard next to Darius Garland. Wagler has elite shot-making ability, is an above-average rebounder, and can play on or off the ball.

Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. is another player to monitor. Like Wagler, Brown Jr. is an excellent three-point shooter. His scoring ability was on full display when he scored 45 points against NC State. He's an excellent ball handler, can create his own shot for himself and his teammates, and could have one of the highest ceilings of this draft class.

One final player to look out for is Michigan center Aday Mara. It's unlikely that the Clippers would take him with the fifth pick, but if there is a trade-down scenario, LA could select the 7'4" center later in the first round. The Clippers desperately need a rim-protecting big, and Mara addresses that issue.

In the second round, some players to watch for are UConn forward Alex Karaban, BYU guard Richie Saunders, Cincinnati forward Baba Miller, and Louisville guard Ryan Conwell.