Jalen Suggs Is the Perfect Clippers Buy-Low Trade Target After Magic's Early Exit

The first round of the NBA Playoffs wrapped up over the weekend. The Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics both lost their series despite having a 3-1 lead after four games. This could lead to significant changes for both teams in the offseason, which presents an opportunity for teams like the LA Clippers that are looking to upgrade their roster.

Clippers GM Lawrence Frank has already expressed his intention to build a winner around Kawhi Leonard. This means that they will be looking for players who fit around Leonard and Darius Garland.

Jalen Suggs' Struggles Make Him a Fascinating Buy-Low Option for Clippers

Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic is the prototypical player the Clippers should be looking to acquire. If the Magic are looking to be active on the trade market after their disappointing first-round exit, Suggs is the most logical candidate to be moved.

Orlando built the Big Three of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane. Due to injuries, they weren't able to play together for long stretches this season. The Magic presumably want to see their trio healthy for a season before breaking them up. This makes Suggs their best way to improve the roster, not only because he underwhelmed in the playoffs, but also since he makes $32.4 million next season.

Clippers fans may scoff at the idea of trading for Suggs after he shot 29.9% from the field and 24.1% from three against the Pistons. While Suggs' lack of offensive production was certainly concerning, he is still a very valuable player. Pursuing him after his playoff struggles could allow the Clippers to acquire him without giving up significant assets.

Suggs is one of the best guard defenders in the league. He can defend multiple positions, plays with a ton of intensity, and is one of the most active help defenders in the NBA. He forces turnovers, challenges shots at the rim, and attacks the ball like no other guard in the league.

That is the exact type of player the Clippers need around Leonard and Garland. Suggs plays basketball like he was just shot out of a cannon, providing intensity and hustle.

This can hurt him offensively and make him inefficient. It can also make him a little more injury-prone than some of his peers. There is a reason he missed at least 25 games in four of his five seasons in the NBA.

When he is on the court, however, his per-minute impact is very high. He can guard the opposing team's best player, force turnovers, and help the Clippers get out in transition. He would add much-needed speed and dynamism to the Clippers' roster.

The former Gonzaga star has been inconsistent with his shot since coming to the league. His shot selection can leave plenty to be desired, but this can easily be fixed on a different team. The Magic desperately needed more shot creation and shooting, so Suggs had to take more difficult shots than he would have next to Garland and Leonard.

Suggs' contract is obviously not ideal, but his annual salary declines over the next three years. In the 2028-29 season, Suggs is due $26.8 million. Given that he is only 24 years old, there is a very good chance that it will be considered a team-friendly contract at that point.

The Clippers have the flexibility to absorb Suggs' contract into their cap space. Or, they can make a deal involving a sign-and-trade with Bennedict Mathurin and John Collins. With the draft capital they also have, they could easily put together a package that would satisfy the Magic.