Pistons May Be Ideal Partner for Clippers in a Potential Kawhi Leonard Trade

There have been frustratingly few to no updates on the Kawhi Leonard front since the Los Angeles Clippers' season ended. It has been two weeks since the Clippers flamed out in the Play-In Tournament, but Clippers fans still don't know what the plan is with Leonard going forward. The star forward didn't commit to the organization in his postgame presser, but the Clippers' desire is to try to build a winner around Leonard.

This shouldn't rule out the possibility of a Kawhi Leonard trade. The league's investigation into LA's dealings with Aspiration is ongoing, Leonard is entering the final year of his contract, and the Clippers don't look like a contender right now. All of these signs point to suitors pursuing Leonard in the offseason.

Clippers Couldn't Dream of a Better Kawhi Leonard Trade Partner Than the Pistons

One of those suitors could be the Detroit Pistons. After finishing the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons are on the verge of being the seventh top seed ever to lose in the first round. This will likely augur wholesale changes in the offseason, leading to them chasing stars to complement Cade Cunningham.

This would be a dream scenario for the Clippers. The Pistons are asset-rich and can give the Clippers the best offer compared to other potential suitors.

In fact, ESPN's Bobby Marks put together a trade package that the Clippers could get from the Pistons. In his latest post of four potential trade scenarios for Leonard, Marks had the Pistons send Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, Ron Holland, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick, and a second-rounder.

As the framework of a deal, this could be of interest to the Clippers. Holland was a top-five pick only two years ago, has already established himself as an elite defender, and has untapped potential. LeVert and Robinson are capable veterans whom the Clippers could move again. The draft picks would be a great way for LA to replenish its coffers and kickstart a rebuild.

There could be more draft picks or other young players headed to the Clippers in such a deal. The Pistons own all of their draft picks, and also have Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, and Daniss Jenkins under contract. There could be a wide variety of combinations of Pistons' assets that could intrigue the Clippers.

This obviously hinges on Leonard wanting to play in Detroit. The Clippers could still trade him there without his consent, similar to what the Spurs did when they sent Leonard to the Raptors with one year remaining on his deal. But that doesn't sound like something Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank would do after tying the fate of the franchise to Leonard for many years.

If the Pistons are willing to give Leonard his maximum contract extension upon acquiring him, however, Kawhi could have some interest in heading there. Plus, it would give him an excellent chance to win his third NBA title. What he will prioritize at the dawn of his career will be a fascinating storyline this offseason and beyond.