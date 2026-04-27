James Harden's 1st Playoffs Since Leaving Clippers Giving Fans Deja Vu

Los Angeles Clippers fans are unfortunately watching the 2026 NBA Playoffs from their couches. This has allowed them a chance to tune into some of their former players on their new teams. James Harden, as the most recently departed Clipper taking part in the playoffs, is once again at the center stage in the postseason with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Harden is desperate to get over the hump and finally win a title, but he isn't off to a great start to the playoffs. In fact, his last two games in Toronto against the Raptors have brought back bad memories to fan bases familiar with the James Harden experience.

Clippers Fans Are Watching a Familiar Movie in James Harden's 1st Playoffs in Cleveland

The Raptors tied the first-round series against the Cavs on Sunday afternoon in an ugly, low-scoring 93-89 win. A big reason why Cleveland struggled to score was Harden's lack of offensive production.

The 1 pm EST tipoff didn't serve Harden well as he had only two assists and six turnovers in the first half. He got his turnovers under control in the second half, but was a no-show in the fourth quarter. He went 1/4 for three points in 12 minutes on his way to 19 points, eight assists, and seven turnovers on 6/14 shooting from the field.

The worst part is that this was a step in the right direction compared to Harden's Game 3 performance. In a blowout loss to Toronto last Thursday, the star guard shot 5/13 from the field for 18 points and had eight turnovers.

For the series, Harden is averaging 6.5 assists and 6.0 turnovers per game. The Cavs are only +4 in the 138 minutes he has been on the court in the series.

Harden's defensive issues are well-documented. His lack of effort and intensity on that end of the floor forces his team to have to scheme around him. Usually, Harden is brilliant enough offensively that teams are willing to live with his defensive shortcomings.

When he is unfocused and undisciplined on the offensive end of the floor like he has been in the last two games, however, Harden can quickly become a liability.

Clippers fans, as well as several other fanbases over the years, are all too familiar with the rollercoaster that is the James Harden playoff experience.

In 2024, Harden went 7/28 for a total of 23 points in the last two games of the first-round series against the Mavericks, leading to the Clippers' early elimination. Last season, Harden went 3/9 for 11 points in Game 5 and 2/8 for seven points in Game 7 against the Nuggets. In both of these series, Harden started with strong games, but gradually declined as the series extended.

This has been the story of Harden's career. He tends to follow brilliant performances with total duds due to disinterest. As the series goes on, he fails to match the intensity of the moment.

The Cavs were heavily favored against the Raptors before the series. The fact that they are struggling this much against Toronto, even without Immanuel Quickley, is not a good sign for their title prospects. How Harden will respond will be fascinating to watch, but his track record suggests that the struggles may continue.