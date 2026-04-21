Steve Kerr's Warriors Decision May Have a Big Impact on Kawhi Leonard's Future in LA

With the conclusion of the Los Angeles Clippers' season, the trade buzz surrounding Kawhi Leonard has gotten louder. The 34-year-old forward didn't commit to the Clippers for next season and beyond after the Play-In elimination to the Warriors. Even though GM Lawrence Frank said that the organization would prefer to try to win around Leonard, the Clippers are entering the offseason with a ton of uncertainty.

One of the top suitors for Leonard is the Golden State Warriors. They reportedly pursued Leonard at the trade deadline after the Clippers dealt Ivica Zubac and James Harden. There were ongoing negotiations between the sides, but Steve Ballmer eventually said no to Golden State's offer. Naturally, the Warriors are expected to pursue Leonard this summer.

This, however, depends on Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Recent reports suggest that Kerr may be stepping down from his position after 12 seasons. Draymond Green said as much in his podcast last week, implying that it may be the end of an era for Kerr in Golden State. Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that the "general belief among the Warriors" is that Kerr will be stepping down "in a matter of days, not weeks."

So, how does this impact the Clippers?

Warriors Could Choose to Rebuild Instead of Chasing Kawhi Leonard

Well, NBA insider Marc Stein said that if Kerr steps down, the Warriors are far less likely to pursue Leonard in the offseason. Instead, this could "signal the start of a real Bay Area overhaul."

It certainly increases the Clippers' odds of retaining Leonard if the Warriors are out of the equation. Yet, it obviously doesn't guarantee it. If Leonard were made available, there should be plenty of interest around the league.

The Miami Heat has long been thrown around as a potential landing spot for Leonard. There will be more teams emerging as a possibility.

The key here is whether Leonard will want to go elsewhere. He has long been interested in staying near his home in LA. Playing for the Warriors would still allow him to be in California. How much interest he would have in going back to the East Coast is unclear.

Leonard also has some say in where he ends up. He is entering the final season of his contract. He is extension eligible this summer, and any team acquiring him would presumably have to give him a new deal. If Leonard hints that he is unwilling to sign an extension, teams will hesitate to trade real assets for him. This could diminish his trade market, allowing Leonard to handpick his next destination.

All of this could be moot. Leonard could very well want to stay in LA and sign an extension with the Clippers without much hesitation. If he is unsure, however, the Clippers should still be happy that the Warriors could be out of the picture soon.