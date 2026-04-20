Kawhi Leonard-Warriors Trade Rumors Aren't Going Anywhere

The Los Angeles Clippers are entering the offseason with several important questions. None matters more to the franchise than Kawhi Leonard's future. Heading into the final year of his contract and a league investigation hanging over him, where Leonard will play next season will be one of the biggest questions of the offseason.

With the Clippers' season already having come to an end, the rumor mill has been working overtime. The Golden State Warriors are once again at the center of trade rumors surrounding Leonard.

Ramona Shelburne and Anthony Slater of ESPN wrote a detailed story about the future of the Warriors after their Play-In exit. They reveal details about Golden State's pursuit of Leonard at the trade deadline and claim that "there's an expectation the Warriors could reengage the Clippers on Leonard's availability this offseason."

Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors Aren't Dying Down

There were reportedly talks between the Clippers and the Warriors about a trade scenario that was sending Leonard to the Bay Area. This wasn't the first time Golden State had shown an interest in Leonard, either. Following the James Harden and Ivica Zubac trades in February, the Warriors reportedly engaged the Clippers about Leonard, and there was some traction in negotiations.

Eventually, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said no, and Leonard stayed in LA. Shelburne and Slater said that the Clippers side wasn't particularly close to making the deal, as it was always "a steadfast no" from Ballmer.

Will things be any different in the offseason? Maybe. But Clippers GM Lawrence Frank certainly didn't give any indication that it will be.

In fact, he reiterated the team's desire to "win with Leonard" and teased an active offseason where they will use their resources to upgrade the team.

If Leonard puts his thumb on the scale, however, the trade discussions could get more serious. The superstar forward spoke very highly of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and the Warriors in the lead-up and after the Play-In clash. When he was asked about his future in LA after the game, Leonard refused to commit to the franchise, raising some eyebrows among the fans.

So, could Leonard prefer to be a Warrior next season and beyond? If he does, he could refuse to sign an extension with the Clippers and force the team to trade him to the Warriors.

There are many moving parts to this story. Things could change dramatically depending on the results of the NBA's investigation into Aspiration and Leonard. The Warriors could look drastically different and have less interest in Leonard. The Clippers may convince Leonard to stay with a contract extension and a more competitive roster.

Regardless of which direction this ultimately goes, Leonard-to-Warriors rumors aren't going anywhere between now and the start of next season.