Latest Investigation Report Suggests Kawhi Leonard Uncertainty Will Last Longer

The Los Angeles Clippers' offseason came to a halt when the Kawhi Leonard trade was put on hold. After the league intervened and told the Toronto Raptors that they would assume the penalties emerging from the cap circumvention investigation, they understandably wanted to wait until the conclusion of the investigation.

Even though both teams are reportedly still interested in making the deal, they are now stuck in limbo. Until the private law firm hired by the NBA wraps up the investigation, the Raptors and the Clippers can't do much else. Since they want to still execute the trade, they presumably want to finish out their offseason as if the trade will go through, but the threat of punishment complicates things.

Kawhi Leonard Investigation May Take a Little Longer as It Expands in Scope

On Tuesday, the situation got even more complicated, which will seemingly cause further delays. The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov revealed new details from the ongoing investigation. These details suggest that the investigation has expanded in scope and may take longer to conclude.

There were two important revelations in Vorkunov's reporting. In addition to the widely known cap circumvention allegations, the law firm is apparently looking into whether the Clippers "improperly covered expenses for Leonard but were not reimbursed for them." Moreover, they are also reportedly examining whether Leonard had a "previously unreported endorsement deal with another company."

This proves that the investigation being conducted goes far beyond what the initial reporting suggests. It's not just about Aspiration and how the Clippers allegedly used them as a third party to funnel more funds to Leonard. It also includes other potential companies that may have been involved and other improper transactions between the Clippers and Leonard.

Whether this makes it more likely that the Clippers or Leonard will be punished is unclear. However, it makes sense that if more stuff is investigated, more likely that there will be evidence of wrongdoing. It means that the law firm is talking to more people who have information to find an incriminating pattern.

It also suggests that the investigation may take even longer than it already has. On Tuesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that he hopes that the investigation will end and the league will make a decision this summer. But he added that he isn't the one conducting the investigation and wants to give the law firm enough time to wrap things up.

While "summer" may seem like a promising timeline, it means that it could still be another month before the Clippers find out the results of the investigation. Until then, it will be very difficult for them to conduct other business, continuing their uncertain offseason.