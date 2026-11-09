The Keaton Wagler Playing Time Controversy Is Much Ado About Nothing

Since the LA Clippers season is off to a poor start, fans desperately want to see some changes. One of those changes includes seeing more of talented rookie Keaton Wagler.

Advocating for more minutes for Wagler has been a common talking point online. This is understandable. The team needs more ball-handling and playmaking. Wagler has struggled in certain areas like physicality, creating separation, and finishing, but he is definitely helping the Clippers offensively.

Plus, it's not like the Clippers are winning games anyways, so why not see more of the future of the franchise?

Keaton Wagler Doesn't Actually Need More Playing Time

This discourse has led to head coach Ty Lue apologizing to Wagler after the loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday. He reportedly told the 19-year-old point guard that he should have played him for more than 16 minutes, per Clippers insider Joey Linn. Given that Wagler was +15 in a game the Clippers lost by one, this probably was a mistake.

The controversy continued on Sunday. Wagler played only 18 minutes in the win over the Pelicans. He had one of his best games of the season, going 4/5 from the field and 3/4 from three for 15 points and four assists. He was +11.

After the game, Wagler told reporters that he isn't too worried about the minutes, per Linn. He added, "However much I do get to play, just going out there and making an impact however I can."

Wagler's response is the correct and mature one. This is honestly a ridiculous controversy nine games into a rookie campaign.

It's not like Wagler isn't playing enough. He is still averaging 23.2 minutes per game. Also, he isn't setting the world on fire. He is shooting 28.1% from the two-point range and is struggling defensively.

There is actually very little correlation between how much a player plays in his rookie campaign and his development. There is no evidence that playing Wagler 30 minutes per game rather than 23 is actually better for him in the short or the long run.

Instead, there is probably some benefit to having Wagler earn those minutes rather than be gifted them. He is learning to be an NBA professional under a great head coach in Ty Lue. He is trying to fit on a basketball team that is trying to win games. Slowly carving out a role for himself and helping his team turn things around will actually benefit him more than getting guaranteed developmental minutes in the starting lineup.

Wagler has been fun to watch. He gives Clippers fans some much-needed hope for the future. But let's not make something out of this playing time "drama". Wagler is playing enough, and let's just enjoy those minutes.