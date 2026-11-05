There Is a Big Silver Lining in the Clippers' Disastrous 7-Game Losing Streak

For the second straight game, the LA Clippers blew a double-digit lead at home on Wednesday to fall to 1-7 for the season. Despite a relatively easy schedule in which they played the Lakers without Luka Doncic, the Warriors without Steph Curry, the Timberwolves without Anthony Edwards, and the Raptors without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers have been consistently outclassed.

As things stand now, they are a bottom-ten unit on both ends of the floor and are tied for the worst record in the NBA.

It may seem like there isn't much to be positive about the Clippers' start. On the court, this is largely true, at least until they are a little healthier. In the big picture, however, there is a massive silver lining for the Clippers.

Clippers' 1-7 Start Should Make Certain Decisions Easier

Looking like nowhere near a Play-In team in the first two weeks of the season should make things easier for the Clippers. It seems highly unlikely that the Clippers will be able to turn things around enough to be a serious challenger for a postseason spot. This means that the decision to tear it all down will be easier to make.

This should have ramifications at the trade deadline. After seeing clearly that they are not going to be competitive in the West, the Clippers should be fine with moving on from the likes of Kris Dunn, Brook Lopez, Derrick Jones Jr., and Max Strus.

All four of these veterans are on expiring contracts and can still help playoff teams. The Clippers have little reason to re-sign any of them in free agency. Why not try to get some draft capital for them between now and the trade deadline? Perhaps the Clippers can add an intriguing young player or two in the process.

It also clarifies that Darius Garland can't be your best player if you are a playoff hopeful. He is overstretched in that role, and if the Clippers want to become a serious team with real aspirations, they need to find a better best player than Garland. And no, Brandon Ingram doesn't count.

That means that both Ingram and Garland should also be available at the deadline. This doesn't mean that the Clippers should be willing to pay to get off their contracts. But if there is any team willing to give up anything of positive value for either of them, the Clippers should seriously consider it.

Sure, Garland and Ingram could be the second- and third-best players on a Play-In-level team, but they don't get paid like that. Garland makes over $42 million this season, and Ingram makes $40 million. Plus, they will soon require long-term extensions. Is there really any value to keeping them around for those prices when the Clippers are a clear lottery team?

Sometimes, you need to hit rock bottom to see things clearly and bounce back. Perhaps this is what the Clippers needed. Instead of deluding themselves into thinking they can still be competitive in the post-Kawhi Leonard era right away, the Clippers are learning their lesson the hard way.

The quicker they pivot, the sooner they can get back to respectability. And this losing streak should accelerate that decision to pivot.