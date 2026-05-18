Most Glaring Roster Hole the Clippers Must Address in the NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA draft suddenly became quite significant for the Los Angeles Clippers after they landed the fifth-overall pick courtesy of the Indiana Pacers. They're in an interesting position in the draft and will have multiple options.

If they stay at five, the top players in the draft, including AJ Dybansta, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson, will likely be off the board. While there would still be plenty of talented players left, many of them are guards.

The Clippers could use a guard to pair with Darius Garland, but it isn't necessarily a massive need. There are only a couple of players who fit that description and can play off the ball next to Garland. Regardless, there is still a position LA should address in the draft.

Clippers Need to Add a Center or Take the Best Player Available

The Clippers are short-handed at the center position. After Yanic Konan Niederhauser went down with a season-ending injury, LA was left with Brook Lopez at the five. Unfortunately, any center taken with the fifth pick would feel like a bold swing for the Clippers.

Michigan's Aday Mara and Houston's Chris Cenac Jr. are some of the top centers in this draft class, but neither one of them is currently mocked to go into the top 10. Trading back in the draft to pick one of these players and add draft capital would be the ideal route in this scenario.

It's also worth noting that the Clippers have the 36th and 52nd picks in the draft. There could be an opportunity to add center depth in the second round, but they likely won't get a starter. What LA can not do is reach for a player who fills a need.

If they elect to stay at five, the best route is to take the player they feel is the best on the board. Guards like Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr., and Kingston Flemings should be available. Wagler is a shooting guard who fills a clear need and is one of the best players in the draft.

The Clippers are one of the few teams in the lottery that possess a legitimate roster. That makes them a wild card in the draft. Multiple justifiable routes are on the table. If LA wants to add a player like Mara, trading back is a viable option. If they like the guards that are available with the fifth pick, they can add an elite player next to Garland. Their decision on June 23rd will be the most fascinating one they make all summer.