Ranking the 3 Most Likely Picks for the Clippers in the NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Clippers got a gift on Sunday when the NBA Draft lottery revealed the Clippers would receive the fifth-overall pick, courtesy of the Ivica Zubac trade to the Indiana Pacers. It was an incredible stroke of luck and gives LA more versatility this offseason.

It's unclear what the Clippers will do with this selection. They could trade back in the draft with an eager suitor, they could stay at five, or trade the pick to get a star player with Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland.

There are plenty of options for general manager Lawrence Frank, but let's take a look at possible prospects the Clippers could target. This ranking, going from likely to most likely, is based on the assumption that AJ Dybansta, Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, and Caleb Wilson have all been selected with the first four picks.

Honorable mention: Darius Acuff Jr. (G, Arkansas)

3. Mikel Brown Jr, G, Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr. is a bit of a wild card for many experts. He's a 6'5" guard who averaged 18 points per game on 41 percent shooting with Louisville. However, a back injury kept him out of the NCAA tournament, which may give scouts hesitation, but Brown insists that he's fully recovered.

He's a high-volume shooter and has one of the best jump shots in the draft class. A 45-point performance on 10-of-16 shooting from beyond the arc against NC State was the highlight of his freshman season. He could pair well with Garland in the backcourt.

2. Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Hear me out on this one. Obviously, LA selecting Aday Mara with the fifth pick would be a bold swing. However, his stock has risen with the NBA Draft combine, and Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports is projecting that the Clippers select Mara.

Without shoes, Mara was measured at 7'3", 260 pounds, with a 9'9 standing reach. That is tied with center Mark Williams for the second-longest standing reach in combine history. Despite the large measurements, Mara is a versatile big man who can protect the rim and, surprisingly, shoot the three-ball well.

The Clippers have Yanic Konan Niederhauser, but they desperately need frontcourt help. If they don't want to go with any of the top guards in the draft, Mara is the answer as an excellent replacement for Zubac.

1. Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

If LA opts to play it safe, there is nothing wrong with selecting Keaton Wagler with the fifth pick. At 6'6", Wagler can slide in as the shooting guard next to Garland. He's a highly coveted prospect with elite shot-making ability and above-average rebounding.

He can play on and off the ball, and with all the guards in this class, Wagler would be the best fit for the Clippers system. He averaged 18 points per game on 40 percent shooting from the three-point line with Illinois. If LA is looking for a guard, Wagler is the best guard prospect behind Peterson.