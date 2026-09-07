New Clipper Max Strus' Basketball Mindset Explains His Improbable NBA Success

Even though the fallout from the Kawhi Leonard investigation is still dominating all things LA Clippers, the NBA season is right around the corner. With less than a month and a half left before the start of the season, the Clippers have to focus on the 2026-27 campaign. They still have a solid team that can compete for a postseason spot in the Western Conference, and newcomer Max Strus will play a big role in that pursuit.

Strus is a proven winner. He has made the playoffs every single season of his career except for his rookie year, which was cut short with an ACL tear. He has played in 82 and started in 66 playoff games. He is one of the most experienced players on the Clippers, and his three-and-D skill set should do wonders for this team.

His basketball mentality and approach explain how Strus was able to carve out such a successful career despite being an undrafted player who tore his ACL when he was on a two-way contract as a rookie.

How Max Strus Carved Out an Impressive NBA Career for Himself

In a podcast appearance last week, Strus said, "I don’t have a bag. I used to have a bag back in college, but I don’t anymore because you find what your niche is and you just go at it," per Josh Chambers on X. He added, "I knew shooting the basketball was going to get me on the floor, and then I knew playing defense was going to keep me on the floor. I’ll guard the best player. I don’t care."

This is what makes a successful role player in the NBA. So many players come into the league as the superstars of their high school and college teams. They are forced to play a very specific role in the NBA. Those who don't embrace their niche struggle to stick around. Those who understand the assignment can sign a four-year, $63 million contract like Strus did back in 2023.

Strus went on to say that "making yourself useful" is a very important skill in the NBA: "If I feel like I haven’t gotten a shot, it’s like, all right, go crash the offensive rebound and get it. I’m not going to sit here and cry to myself about not shooting the ball or not being involved."

For Clippers fans who may not be familiar with Strus' game, that sums it up very well. He will play hard, defend, hit shots, and do the little things to help the team win. Most importantly, he will know his role and play it well.

Strus is entering the final year of his contract. He is eligible for an extension now. Regardless of whether he gets the extension or not before the season, he will continue to land lucrative deals in the NBA. His remarks perfectly explain why.