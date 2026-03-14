Clippers Are Still Playing It Safe With Darius Garland per Latest Injury Update

The Los Angeles Clippers are taking their time with Darius Garland to make sure they utilize their splashy trade deadline acquisition in his best condition.

Garland, fresh off a trade last month that swapped him with James Harden, joined a Clippers squad anchored by Kawhi Leonard, and the aim was to have him be the pivot. However, as LA gears up for a game tonight against the Chicago Bulls, a first of another back-to-back, the 26-year-old point guard is officially out with left toe injury management.

It feels like a buzzkill for Clippers fans who watched Garland score 21 points in 23 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday and 23 points in 30 minutes against the New York Knicks on Monday. Before that, he had missed the first game of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs. But despite fans wanting to see Garland play, the front office is applying caution.

Garland is a high-upside investment that could finally push this franchise past the second round. That was why the organization entertained the idea of letting go of Harden. However, his arrival in Los Angeles came with a lot more than his 6-foot-1 frame. The left big toe had already forced him to miss four playoff games in Cleveland last year, triggered offseason surgery, and sidelined him for months of rehab. He then had a right toe sprain in January 2026 while he was still with the Cavs, which kept him out for over a month.

Now, barely a month into his Clippers tenure and with his debut as soon as just 11 days ago, the old left toe soreness has resurfaced.

The franchise hasn’t cleared him to be ready for back-to-backs and hasn’t played above 30 minutes for the Clippers in the five games he has suited up for.

He is averaging 17.9 points and 6.7 assists per game overall since the trade and, in his last three outings, is netting nearly 22 points per contest on just 26.3 minutes per game.

Why Caution Is the Clippers’ Secret Weapon to Unlocking Garland

Trading Harden raised some eyebrows because he was the second-most important player for the Clippers. However, what they got in return was a younger guard who has made a name for himself in the NBA. As such, the team is making sure not to throw him directly into the gauntlet with his nagging toe issue still recurring.

Late last season, Garland tried to play through the pain, and he looked a step slow in the playoffs, which he paid for with surgery. The Cavs were so desperate to win now after an incredible regular season, but they eventually hindered Garland’s long-term reliability.

That is the exact mistake that the Clippers are trying to avoid by giving him sufficient space between games.

This is the same franchise that was criticized for Leonard’s early load-management, only for that patience to deliver deep playoff runs when healthy. Now the Clippers are applying the same philosophy to Garland.

Fans are desperate to see the new All-Star duo but will have to be quite patient and trust what the organization is doing with its new guard.

Garland hasn’t always been the healthiest of the bunch; he has only had one 70-game season in his seven-year career, which was last year. Even that came at the expense of playing through pain, so Clippers fans must welcome their team's safe approach.