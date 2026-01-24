5 Under-the-Radar Clippers Trade Targets That Would Help in Playoff Push

Heading towards the February 5 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Clippers are in a much better spot than they were a month ago. Having won 14 out of their last 17 games, the Clippers have climbed all the way up to tenth place in the Western Conference and look like a good bet to make the postseason. Whether they can move up to the sixth seed to get a guaranteed playoff spot or stay in the play-in race will be determined in the second half of the season.

The turnaround means that the Clippers are more likely to be active at the deadline. They may not part ways with all of their draft capital and go all-in, but they will surely pursue upgrades. Whether it's trading Chris Paul, Kobe Brown, or the expiring salary of Bogdan Bogdanovic in addition to draft picks, the Clippers will certainly make some calls. Let's explore a few names that may be available on the trade market that would be great fits for the Clippers without costing them significant assets.

Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks

The Clippers need more defensive intensity, versatility, and physicality on the perimeter. Especially with Derrick Jones Jr. sidelined, they can use more defenders who can guard multiple positions without being a liability on the other end of the floor.

Naji Marshall fits that bill. The 28-year-old is a solid secondary playmaker offensively, can keep the ball moving, and has the ability to drive to the basket. He is an inconsistent shooter, but he can make enough threes to keep defenses honest. He makes $9 million this season, making salary matching easy for the Clippers. Where the Mavs are this season, they should be willing to move on from the veteran forward for a few second-round picks or a protected first-rounder.

TJ McConnell, Indiana Pacers

McConnell wouldn't solve the Clippers' shooting and athleticism woes, but he provides a fascinating pace and transition element that they have lacked for years. McConnell is a savvy point guard who puts his teammates in positions to succeed. He has enough juice with the ball to get to his spots and score efficiently. He also plays with such energy and intensity that he can be a positive defensively despite his size and athletic shortcomings.

He is 33 years old, makes $10.2 million this season, and is under contract for three more years, making him a risky acquisition. But the Pacers, who are in the midst of a gap year, may choose to move on from him for a few second-round picks.

Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics

A player who would definitely solve LA's shooting woes is Sam Hauser. One of the most elite sharpshooters in the league, the 28-year-old forward would be a seamless fit with the Clippers. The combination of Hauser's size and shooting is hard to find, which could be a reason the Celtics would want to hold onto him.

Hauser makes $10 million this season and is under contract for three more years. If the Celtics want to save some money and create cap flexibility, Hauser could be on the trade block, but may require a first-round pick from the Clippers.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Houston Rockets

After missing the first two months of the season, Dorian Finney-Smith has returned to action for the Rockets, but hasn't been an important part of the rotation. Houston is deep and talented in the frontcourt, not leaving too many minutes for the veteran forward.

Finney-Smith has been playing 15.5 minutes per game and has a very small role offensively. His three-and-D skillset could be better utilized in Los Angeles next to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

Gary Trent Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

Trent Jr. has the right to veto trades, but he may welcome a move from the 18-26 Bucks, especially now that Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss significant time with injury. Playing for a potential playoff team like the Clippers that can give him a long-term extension in the offseason when his contract expires may be appealing to the 27-year-old shooting guard.

The Clippers have a big hole at shooting guard after Norman Powell's departure and Bradley Beal's season-ending injury. A career 38.8% three-point shooter on 6.2 attempts per game, Trent is the ideal off-ball threat the Clippers need.

