5 Trade Targets Clippers Should Pursue to Replace Bogdan Bogdanovic

Now that the Los Angeles Clippers have righted the ship and are aggressively chasing a postseason spot, they are likely to be buyers at the trade deadline. Their depth, which was supposed to be a strength, has been compromised with Chris Paul and Bradley Beal's additions not working out. Derrick Jones Jr. is out with an injury, Brook Lopez has taken a big step back, and Bogdan Bogdanovic can't seem to get healthy. Therefore, adding another quality rotation player or two is of utmost importance to the Clippers if they are going to compete this season.

The most obvious way they can add that type of player is through Bogdanovic and his contract. The veteran shooting guard makes $16 million this season and has a team option for the same amount next season, which essentially makes him an attractive expiring salary. The Clippers can trade up to two future first-round picks, which they can attach to Bogdanovic and get a backcourt player in return. Let's look at some ideal trade targets before the February 5 deadline.

Ben Mathurin

The 23-year-old dynamic scorer will be a restricted free agent in the summer, and the odds of him staying in Indiana are low. The Pacers are trying to get back to being a title contender, and they can't afford to give a lucrative, multi-year contract to Ben Mathurin.

The Clippers can take advantage of the situation. Mathurin is playoff-proven, as he played an integral part in Indiana's NBA Finals run last season. His $9.1 million salary makes him easy to acquire, but the Clippers would have to give him an extension after trading for him. Considering his age, athleticism, and scoring ability, he is the type of high-upside player LA should be taking a chance on.

Coby White

There have already been a few rumblings about the Clippers' interest in Coby White of the Chicago Bulls. He is the ideal off-ball scorer they could use around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. He can shoot the ball, drive to the basket, and provide instant offense whenever Harden or Leonard is on the bench.

White is in a similar situation to Mathurin in Indiana. He is about to become a free agent, and the Bulls can't afford to keep him around when they have more pressing needs. They will presumably be open to trading him if they can get a first-round pick back, which the Clippers should be interested in doing.

Jaden Ivey

Another pending restricted free agent whose time with the team that drafted him is coming to an end. The Pistons have other priorities, like extending Jalen Duren in the offseason. Ivey, who has missed 11 months of basketball with a broken fibula, has fallen out of favor in Detroit and has been used as a bench guard since his return.

Instead of losing him for nothing, the Pistons will entertain trade offers for the talented guard. The 23-year-old has intriguing upside with his quickness, athleticism, and improved shot. He is a fascinating buy-low candidate for a team bereft of young talent like the Clippers.

Klay Thompson

The Clippers would prefer not to get even older than they already are, but if the cost of acquiring Klay Thompson is just the expiring contract of Bogdanovic, they should seriously consider it. The 35-year-old is obviously not the elite three-and-D force he was earlier in his career, but he is still one of the best shooters in the league. He still has an elite volume and accuracy combination from downtown, making him an excellent off-ball threat next to Harden and Leonard.

There is a real lack of shooting around the two stars in LA. Thompson's gravity alone is enough to get the Clippers to another level. Plus, he would cost far less than the aforementioned names because he is due $17.4 million for next season.

Malik Monk

Monk makes $18.8 million this season and $20.1 next, so the Clippers may have to include another salary on top of Bogdanovic's to acquire him from the Kings. His on-court fit in LA, however, is undeniable.

The 27-year-old shooting guard can score in a multitude of ways, and he is currently shooting a career-high 41.7% from downtown. He has a mid-range game, can get to the rim, and is a talented foul drawer on his drives. He has a ton of experience playing around other stars and carrying the offense when they are on the bench.

Monk has fallen out of favor in Sacramento this season, but that doesn't say much, knowing how the Kings are run. If he can be acquired without giving up a first-round pick, Monk should be near the top of the Clippers' shortlist.

