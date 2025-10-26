Chris Paul Looks Back at Lakers What-If as One Craziest NBA Career Moments
The Los Angeles Clippers reacquired guard Chris Paul during the offseason, which was a nice reunion for both parties. Paul spent a large part of his career in Los Angeles with the Clippers, paired with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan; those three players formed LA's "Lob City" in the mid-2010s.
Paul returns to the Clippers for his 21st season in the NBA, his first season with the Clippers since being traded in 2017.
During his first tenure with Los Angeles, his best season would arguably be 2014-15, when he averaged 19.1 points, 10.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds. He played in all 82 games for them that season, where the Clippers eventually lost to the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals.
After departing from LA, he's been an NBA journeyman. He's played with five other teams before rejoining the Clippers for the 2025-26 season.
There was a lot for him to reminisce, because there were so many what-ifs that could have happened.
Chris Paul's What-If Scenario To The Lakers
With Paul's retirement looming, he was asked by Andscape's Marc J. Spears what he might be thinking about 20 years from now. His response was something long-time NBA fans could understand.
“The thing that I look back on and I”ll be like, dang, that’s crazy. I can’t believe that happened? It’ll probably be that trade with me and Kobe [Bryant], only because I vividly remember the conversation that me and Kobe had that night that I will talk about one day. But that was just a wild situation." said Paul.
He, of course, is referring to when he was almost sent to the Los Angeles Lakers instead of the Clippers. It was at a time when the NBA owned the New Orleans Hornets at the time, and so then NBA commissioner David Stern decided to veto what would have paired up Paul and the late-great Kobe Bryant.
It was also during Paul's young prime, and those two could very well have won a championship together.
Another thing Paul discussed was how fortunate he is to be back with the Clippers. Whether he finishes his career in LA or even has his jersey retired, he's unsure. But it won't stop him from trying.
"My jersey up there? I hope so. Probably me along with BG [Blake Griffin], DJ [DeAndre Jordan]. I don’t know who else. But God willing I’ll get one up there," said Paul.
One thing is for sure: Paul in a Clippers jersey instead of a Lakers jersey is a whole lot more meaningful after all these years. It seems he's grateful to be back, and the fans are too.