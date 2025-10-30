Clippers Make $4.8 Million Decision On Kobe Brown
The Los Angeles Clippers are 2-2 on the season, with their next game being a home contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The team still isn't at full strength yet, as Bradley Beal has struggled to stay on the court, and tough losses to the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns make this upcoming three-game home stand very appealing.
Looking at the roster, it's clear there's a major veteran emphasis, with John Collins at 28 being the youngest player earning consistent playing time. Therefore, with a decision to make on former first-round pick Kobe Brown's team option, it comes as no surprise to see the Clippers opt out.
According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Clippers are declining the fourth-year option on Kobe Brown, which would've set up the 2023 first-round pick to make $4.79 million next season. Instead, he's set to track to enter unrestricted free agency in the 2026 offseason.
Set to turn 26 at the start of the next calendar year, Brown has appeared in just 87 total games for the Clippers in his three seasons with the team, never getting much of an opportunity to prove himself in the rotation. Brown played four years with the Missouri Tigers in the SEC, earning All-SEC honors twice.
The Clippers Lack Of Youth Focus
There's no doubt that the Clippers have a talented roster, one that could very well contend for a title if they can stay healthy and find their groove. However, it's an older team, with only three of their real rotation pieces being under the age of 30. With that, it means that there's a lack of emphasis on developing young talent.
Since Ty Lue took over as head coach in 2020, Ivica Zubac and Terance Mann are the only really "young players" who have been developed with the Clippers. Otherwise, the majority of players have already been established stars or veteran role players. Even though Jordan Miller has shown flashes in the G League and Summer League, he's also fallen victim to the experience over youth mindset.
As for Brown's immediate future, there's no telling, especially since it seems his time in LA is up with his team option being declined. Given that he occupies a standard roster spot, the Clippers could decide to waive or trade away Brown to fill his roster spot with someone they might actually play.
With this happening to Brown and Miller's situation, who knows what the future holds for Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Cam Christie, who both occupy standard roster spots.