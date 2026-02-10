Clippers Reveal Ben Mathurin & Isaiah Jackson Debut Date

The Los Angeles Clippers have two more games before the All-Star break, both on the road against the Houston Rockets. The Clippers have a chance to enter the break at .500, a record nobody could have thought possible a couple of weeks ago. Even if that proves to be too big a challenge, things are certainly looking up for the Clippers, especially after losing two of their three best players at the trade deadline.

James Harden and Ivica Zubac were traded at the deadline, and the Clippers got back Bennedict Mathurin, Darius Garland, and Isaiah Jackson. Garland is still sidelined with a toe injury, and Clippers fans have to wait a little longer to see him in action. Mathurin and Jackson, on the other hand, are ready to make their Clippers debut on Tuesday against the Rockets.

Bennedict Mathurin & Isaiah Jackson Are Available to Make Clippers Debuts on Tuesday

The Athletic's Law Murray reported that both Mathurin and Jackson will be available in Houston. Whether either of them will start and how many minutes they will play, however, remains to be seen.

Mathurin will easily be the second-best offensive player for the Clippers and should play a big role, especially until Garland is back. He can create his own shot, get to the basket, and score in a variety of ways. His defensive impact, on the other hand, has waxed and waned throughout his career, and will determine whether he will end up as a starter or the sixth man.

Initially, it's more likely that Ty Lue sticks with Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr. as the starters and brings Mathurin off the bench. Fortunately for the Clippers, Mathurin has a ton of experience as the instant scorer off the bench, helping lead the Pacers to the NBA Finals in that role less than a year ago.

Isaiah Jackson's role will be more uncertain. Rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser played very well against Minnesota on Sunday and may have earned more minutes. Brook Lopez has been getting the start in Zubac's absence in the last three games, and that will likely continue. Jackson brings a different look with his athleticism and mobility, but he may see limited minutes in his debut.

While the Clippers won't be whole until they have Garland in the starting lineup, getting two games under their belt with Mathurin and Jackson in the rotation before the All-Star break will be a good way to begin building chemistry.

