No Kawhi Leonard News Is Bad News for Clippers Fans

Even though it has been six weeks since the Los Angeles Clippers' season came to an end, there hasn't been an update about the future of Kawhi Leonard. The superstar forward is entering the final year of his contract and is eligible for an extension. What he decides to do will have a big impact on the rest of the Clippers' offseason. But the ongoing league investigation into the salary cap circumvention allegations by the Clippers complicates matters.

The NBA hasn't provided an update on the investigation. There hasn't been much reporting about what we should expect from the league. Without that or a firm commitment from Leonard about staying in LA, the Clippers can't make the necessary decisions in the offseason.

Lack of Kawhi Leonard Updates Complicates Clippers' Offseason Plans

After the Clippers' season ended at the hands of the Warriors in the Play-In Tournament, Leonard refused to commit to the organization. Instead, he said that he would "cry" about this loss for a while before thinking about his future.

GM Lawrence Frank talked about an intention to keep Leonard, but hasn't necessarily expressed confidence in the team's ability to sign him to an extension.

Perhaps the sides are also waiting for the results of the investigation. The potential penalties range from voiding Leonard's contract to the Clippers losing draft picks. Even though losing picks doesn't directly mean that Leonard will be headed elsewhere, it makes improving the team significantly more difficult, which could force Kawhi out of LA.

To make a healthy decision about the present and the future of the organization in the summer, the Clippers need to have an understanding of where the investigation is headed.

Making win-now moves only for Leonard's contract to be voided afterwards would be disastrous. Signing Leonard to an extension only for the league to take away all of the Clippers' picks going forward would put the organization into a very difficult situation.

There is less than a month before the 2026 NBA Draft. With the fifth-overall pick in the draft, the Clippers have a big decision to make. They have to know whether Leonard will be on the roster or not next season to make the correct call.

A week after the draft, free agency officially begins. Between now and then, we may see blockbuster trades, including one involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. This could massively change the NBA landscape. If most of the transactions are completed before we know more about the Kawhi Leonard situation, the Clippers will be left in an uncomfortable limbo.

The longer the silence continues, the worse it will be for the Clippers this summer. Let's hope we hear either about Leonard's decision or the conclusion of the league's investigation soon.