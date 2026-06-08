Projecting the Fate of the Clippers' 6 Extension Candidates This Summer

Los Angeles Clippers fans are understandably focused on what their team will do with the No. 5 pick in the draft and what will happen with Kawhi Leonard heading into the offseason. There is a ton of uncertainty surrounding the present and the future of the Clippers, so few have paid attention to the potential contract extensions this summer.

There are six Clippers who are extension-eligible. Let's take a look at each of their situation and predict what happens with them.

Kawhi Leonard

This is the biggest question for the Clippers at the moment. Leonard has one more year left on his deal that pays him $50.3 million. He is eligible to sign for two more years, up to $126.1 million. This would bring his deal to three years and $176.4 million.

As good as Leonard was last year, he will turn 35 before the season. Do the Clippers want to pay a 37-year-old Leonard $60 million in two years?

Perhaps Leonard could give the Clippers a discount. If a two-year extension worth around $100 million is a possibility, then the Clippers should certainly do it. Otherwise, they have no choice but to trade him.

Prediction: Leonard signs a two-year extension with the Clippers for less than his max

Darius Garland

The 26-year-old point guard has two more years left on his deal, but he is eligible to sign an extension. Without seeing him go through a fully healthy and productive season, however, the Clippers have little incentive to add more years to Garland's contract.

If Garland plays well and looks 100% recovered from his toe issues, the Clippers would be happy to sign him to a long-term extension next summer. For now, it's unlikely to happen.

Prediction: No extension

Bogdan Bogdanovic

An extension is obviously not happening for Bogdanovic. The more important question is whether the veteran shooting guard will play in LA, elsewhere in the NBA, or Europe next season.

The Clippers have a $16 million team option on Bogdanovic for next season. The only way they exercise it is if they can use his salary in a trade this offseason. That seems unlikely, and Bogi should be hitting free agency this summer.

Prediction: No extension, team option not exercised

Derrick Jones Jr.

The 29-year-old forward is entering the final year of his contract. On paper, the Clippers should want to sign him to a new deal, especially if Leonard is staying in LA. If he leaves this summer, however, the Clippers may decide to trade Jones for future assets, as well.

An extension for Jones shouldn't preclude the Clippers from trading Jones later. He is a solid defender and an improved shooter in his prime. He should continue to have interest around the league if the Clippers decide to pivot at a later date.

A fair annual salary for Jones' next contract would be around $15 million. A two-year extension around that amount makes some sense for both the Clippers and the veteran forward.

Prediction: Jones signs a two-year extension this offseason

Kris Dunn

Dunn has a non-guaranteed $5.6 million contract next season, but it is a no-brainer that the Clippers will guarantee it. The 32-year-old guard was the best defensive player for LA last season and should continue to be a big part of this team regardless of whether Leonard sticks around or not.

The Clippers would also be wise to give Dunn a contract extension. Any deal that pays Dunn less than an eight-figure annual salary for the next two years should be a team-friendly contract. One has to assume that Dunn would be willing to sign that deal, given where he is in his career.

Prediction: Dunn signs a two-year extension this offseason

Cam Christie

The former second-round pick is eligible for a contract extension ahead of his third season in the league. With how little he has shown so far in his NBA career, there is no reason for the Clippers to extend him at this point.

Whether his fourth-year team option will get picked up will determine whether he has much of a future in LA.

Prediction: No extension