Steve Ballmer's First Remarks Since Punishment Add to Kawhi Leonard Trade Unclarity

After almost two weeks of silence following the NBA's cap circumvention punishment, LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer released a statement. On Sunday night, Ballmer addressed the fans, accepting his responsibility, apologizing, and expressing a desire to put the chapter behind them.

In the three-paragraph statement, Ballmer still mentioned his disagreements with "the findings in the report, but said that he will comply with the penalties, and that the Clippers "are moving forward."

While this is too little, too late from the organization, it's still a step in the right direction. But the most important part of Ballmer's remarks was what he didn't say rather than what he did.

Steve Ballmer Adds More Fuel to the Rumors About the Kawhi Leonard Trade

There wasn't a single mention of Kawhi Leonard in the statement. It would have been very easy to have a sentence in there about their interest in finalizing the trade with the Raptors and entering the post-Leonard era.

This continues the Clippers' eyebrow-raising silence about the Kawhi trade over the last two weeks. Even though Leonard has expressed his desire to become a Raptor and reporting out of Toronto suggests that the Raptors are trying to move forward with the trade, the Clippers have not said anything about it.

The excuse the Clippers have reportedly been using to explain the delay is the front office shakeup. Since Ballmer and Lawrence Frank are both suspended by the league, the Clippers don't have a team governor or a lead basketball executive.

But it's not like the Clippers have to negotiate a new deal. This trade was agreed upon over two months ago. The NBA has already indicated that nothing is holding up the trade at the league level right now.

It can't be that difficult for Ballmer to give someone a power of attorney or give signature authority to finalize the trade.

Or at the very least, the Clippers could make a statement saying that they are trying to figure things out about their front office, but they are still committed to making the trade with Toronto as previously agreed upon.

They haven't done that despite having ample opportunity to do so.

This adds a new, fascinating layer to the Kawhi Leonard saga. Could the latest twist in all of this be the Clippers reneging on the deal and screwing over Leonard?

At this point, Ballmer and the Clippers have nothing to lose. It may be wise for them to see what's out there and whether they can get a better trade package, either from the Raptors or elsewhere.

Clippers fans understandably want to be done with the Kawhi Leonard era, but they may have to wait a little longer for the final resolution.