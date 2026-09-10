Steve Ballmer Owes Clippers Fans an Apology

It has been eight days since the NBA handed down one of the most severe punishments in league history to the LA Clippers. This has put the organization in a difficult spot in the present and in the future. It will be very challenging for the franchise to build competitive teams without their five first-round picks.

The biggest losers in this are clearly Clippers fans. Yet, the team has done nothing to acknowledge this reality since the punishment.

Steve Ballmer Is Making a Mockery of Clippers Fans Since Kawhi Punishment

Steve Ballmer, Lawrence Frank, and the Clippers' top brass have been embarrassingly silent since the league announced the penalties. They released one statement on the day of the announcement, through Ballmer's attorney, David Kelley. This letter was addressed to the league office, accusing them of a "witch hunt". They vehemently rejected the findings and disparaged Pablo Torre.

Sure, the Clippers have a right to defend themselves. Challenging the findings of the investigation is their prerogative.

But the fact that the real victims of this situation, Clippers fans, were not mentioned in that letter or at any point since then is unacceptable.

Instead of mentioning the fans, however, the letter mentioned how much money Ballmer spent on the investigation. It revealed that the Clippers owner spent $50 million to fund the investigation by the private law firm, as if that would make fans feel bad for him, one of the wealthiest men in the world.

This has been a disturbing trend for this organization under Ballmer's leadership. The ego and arrogance of the Clippers' top brass are evident in the way they handle themselves. The treatment of franchise legend Chris Paul in his final season in the league is another perfect example. They act arrogantly, with impunity, and never answer to anyone, including their fanbase.

An apology from Ballmer isn't going to undo the damage that has been done. It's not going to change the fact that this ownership has disgraced the franchise and made it into a laughingstock. But it is the least Ballmer could do.

In an ideal world where the ruling class is held accountable, Ballmer would no longer own the Clippers. Of course, even in that scenario, Ballmer ends up with billions of dollars in profit. But at least he can't continue to hurt a dedicated fanbase that has stuck with this team through thick and thin. Unfortunately, Clippers fans can't force Ballmer to sell the team, but they at least deserve an apology.