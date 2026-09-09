Latest Clippers Reports Pour Cold Water on Expansion of Kawhi Leonard Trade

Even though it has been a week since the league announced the LA Clippers' punishment in the cap circumvention investigation, the trade that sends Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors has yet to be finalized. This understandably raised some eyebrows around the league. Many speculated whether the reason for the delay was potentially changing the terms or expanding the trade.

It turns out that the main reason for the delay is more embarrassing for the Clippers. Because of the suspensions of Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank and the ensuing front office shakeup, the Clippers can't finalize the trade, even though it was agreed upon two months ago.

There is now an expectation that the trade will go through as initially agreed. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Tuesday, "People say in the NBA, your word is important. So, they’ve agreed on this trade, and I think they’re going to go through with it as constructed."

This means that the Clippers' return will be Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a pick swap.

Clippers Expected to Go Through With Kawhi Trade & Keep Brandon Ingram

There were some wondering whether the Clippers would consider rerouting Ingram to a third team. This is understandable, since Ingram is 29 years old, makes $40 million per year, and the Clippers aren't expected to be competitive for the duration of his contract. What they need more than Ingram is future draft capital after losing five first-round picks as a result of the investigation.

However, there are currently no plans to flip Ingram. NBA insider Jake Fischer discussed the possibility on his live stream for Bleacher Report. He said that this isn't something the Clippers are considering at the moment, but a potential trade could emerge during the season or down the line.

This makes sense, given the uncertainty in the Clippers' front office. If the Kawhi Leonard trade that was agreed upon months ago can't go through, one has to imagine that negotiating a separate trade for Ingram isn't in the cards right now.

Once Ingram and Dick join the Clippers, the team still has to part ways with two players. There are currently 17 players under contract. Even if we assume that one of them will be Cam Christie, whose salary is non-guaranteed for this season, the Clippers have to make another move.

Given the state of the front office, it seems like that isn't going to be a major move. This could end up pushing potential Clippers moves to the trade deadline. For now, it seems like this is going to be the Clippers' roster to start the season.