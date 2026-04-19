Ty Lue Gets Vote of Confidence from Clippers Despite Play-In Exit

The Los Angeles Clippers missed the playoffs for the second time in Ty Lue's tenure. In his sixth season in charge, the Clippers had a tumultuous season, finishing 42-40. It was certainly an admirable effort by the Clippers after starting the season 6-21. The Clippers managed to extend their streak of winning seasons to 15 despite plenty of off-court drama and unexpected trades.

Yet, it's undeniable that it was a disappointing campaign overall for the Clippers. LA's over/under win total in betting markets was 49.5 before the season, and they actually had the eighth-best odds to win the NBA championship. The Clippers never played at that level at any point in the season.

When a team plays below expectations to such an extent, generally, the head coach's future with the franchise starts to be questioned. It turns out that is not the case with the Clippers.

Lawrence Frank said the Clippers never had any conversations about firing Ty Lue when the team was 6-21.



“Ty is going to be the coach here for a very, very long time.” — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) April 17, 2026

Clippers Are Not Giving Up on Ty Lue Any Time Soon

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said on Friday that the organization "never had any conversations" about firing Lue even after the 6-21 start, per Clippers reporter Joey Linn. Frank added, "Ty is going to be the coach here for a very, very long time."

Lue came under fire once again after the Play-In loss to the Warriors. His lack of adjustments and sticking with Brook Lopez in the fourth quarter when Golden State was mounting its comeback was criticized.

Add in the fact that the Clippers haven't been able to get out of the first round since 2021, and the criticism Lue gets becomes understandable.

At the same time, Lue has proven himself to be a quality head coach. Having won an NBA championship and made it to three straight Finals, Lue has a winning track record and the necessary experience. He can certainly get his players to buy in and play hard. He plays a modern style of basketball and is willing to adjust when he sees things not working. He has displayed creative, outside-the-box thinking on various occasions in the postseason.

The way Lue was able to keep his team together after a disastrous start this season is a perfect testament to his cool-headed demeanor that has served him well so far. However, he also allowed his team to start 6-21, making it incredibly difficult to dig themselves out later.

Lue has been in lockstep with the front office and the organization for years. Frank going to bat for him despite losing in the Play-In is, therefore, not very surprising. But saying that Lue is going to stick around for a "very, very long time" certainly has a chance to backfire.

If the Clippers have another disastrous start next season and win significantly fewer games than expected, like this season, Lue has to be on the hot seat. Whether the Clippers' top brass will think so, however, remains to be seen.