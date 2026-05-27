Projecting Clippers 2026-27 Starting Lineup Ahead of Crucial Offseason

The Los Angeles are entering a critical 2026 offseason. After a roster rehaul at the trade deadline, the Clippers remained competitive and came up just short of making the playoffs. However, this summer presents a lot of uncertainty.

Kawhi Leonard's future in LA remains in the air as the organization could search for a trade partner. Forward John Collins is an unrestricted free agent, guard Bennedict Mathurin is a restricted free agent, and guys like Brook Lopez and Nicolas Batum have club options.

Not to mention, the Clippers have the fifth pick in this upcoming NBA draft. Ahead of a big offseason, let's project a realistic starting lineup that LA could roll out on opening night.

Point Guard: Darius Garland

Of all the players in this projected starting lineup, Garland's spot feels the safest. The 26-year-old point guard was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for James Harden. In 19 games, Garland averaged 19.9 points and 6.4 assists per game.

His three-point shooting improved quite a bit with LA, going from 36 percent with Cleveland to 44 percent with the Clippers. Garland is an excellent playmaker who can drive this offense and should be a key contributor next season if he can stay healthy.

Shooting Guard: Keaton Wagler

This is where LA's lineup could look different. It's a difficult decision to take Kris Dunn out of the starting lineup after the season he had. He had a terrific season on the defensive end as one of the league's best perimeter defenders. However, the Clippers need shooting, and Wagler brings that.

LA finished 21st in the league in three-pointers made per game. Mathurin was expected to be that guy who could knock down the three, but his inconsistencies with the Clippers make him unreliable. It may seem risky to entrust Wagler with a starting job on a contending team, but if LA is going to invest a top-five pick in him, the expectation is that he can come in and play off of Garland.

Wagler is one of the top shot makers in this draft class, and if the Clippers select him with the fifth pick, he could be an instant upgrade on the shooting end.

Small Forward: Kawhi Leonard

With all the trade conversations surrounding Leonard, there is a real possibility he's not with the team next season. However, LA needs a leader and should do everything it can to build a contender around their All-Star forward.

Leonard is coming off a career-best scoring year. He averaged 27.9 points per game and shot 39 percent from deep. Hopefully, he can build off that tremendous season.

Power Forward: John Collins

Collins started 56 of the 69 games he played in last season, but came off the bench towards the end of the regular season as he recovered from an injury. It's hard to imagine a scenario where the Clippers re-sign the 6'9" forward and bring him off the bench.

Collins has been a starter his entire career with the Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz, and he'll probably want the same if he stays in LA. His numbers and usage took a slight dip in 2025, averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and just under a block per game. If he doesn't return, expect Derrick Jones Jr. to take the starting power forward spot.

Center: Mitchell Robinson

The center position will be the biggest question mark heading into the offseason. After Ivica Zubac was traded to the Indiana Pacers, Brook Lopez assumed the starting center role. He put up some solid scoring numbers, but at 38 years old, his athleticism is declining, and he likely can't compete with some of the league's best centers.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser is someone to watch as he recovers from a season-ending foot injury, but he probably needs more time and development to be a starter. Robinson will be an unrestricted free agent, and he would fix the Clippers' issues by rebounding and protecting the rim.

The 7'0" center averaged 1.2 blocks and 8.8 rebounds per game during the regular season. Injuries are a concern with Robinson, but he would be an ideal fit in LA. Whether it's Robinson or someone else, expect the Clippers to bring in external help at center for next year.