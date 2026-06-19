Warriors Aren't Giving Up on Kawhi Leonard Trade as Clippers Hope for a Pay Cut

Even though the NBA is in full offseason mode, there have been little to no updates in the Kawhi Leonard saga in Los Angeles. The uncertainty surrounding the Clippers continues as the fans don't have a clear understanding of what the team's plans are for next season and beyond.

But one thing is clear: trade interest in Kawhi Leonard isn't going anywhere. The 34-year-old forward continues to have multiple suitors. Not only is he the backup plan for teams eyeing Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he is also at the top of the list for the Golden State Warriors.

Confirming earlier reporting from ESPN about the Warriors' interest in Leonard, NBA insider Kevin O'Connor said, "I still think the Warriors are going for Kawhi Leonard. The Warriors still want Kawhi. Trey Murphy, as Anthony Slater says, seems to be just the more obtainable guy, but I don't think this Warriors' love for Kawhi Leonard has declined at all," in the most recent episode of his YouTube show.

Clippers Extension vs. Trade to Warriors Emerging as Two Most Likely Kawhi Leonard Scenarios

Golden State's interest in the two-time Finals MVP is nothing new. Especially after extending head coach Steve Kerr's contract, the expectation is that the Warriors will make win-now moves to stay as competitive as possible. Leonard fits that plan, giving Golden State a puncher's chance at contention.

The trade package the Warriors can offer has to include Jimmy Butler's expiring salary plus multiple draft picks, including this year's No. 11 pick in the draft. Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Gui Santos are a few of the lower-end rotation players the Warriors can include to sweeten the pot.

Whether the Clippers would accept this offer will depend on how the extension negotiations go with Leonard. Heading into the final year of his contract, Leonard is eligible for an extension this summer. The most LA can offer him is an additional two years and $126.1 million.

However, the Clippers are reportedly unlikely to offer Leonard the max. In the latest episode of The Hoop Collective, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that the Clippers want Leonard to take a pay cut.

Per the Bleacher Report's summary of his remarks, MacMahon said, "My understanding is if there's going to be an extension there's going to be some legitimate negotiations... He's going to have to take a pay cut, I believe, to extending with the Clippers... I think it's extend him with a pay cut or explore the trade market. I think those are the two real options."

Depending on how far apart the two sides are in negotiations, Leonard could demand a trade. The desperate Warriors would almost certainly be more willing to give Kawhi the extension he is looking for.

The $50 million per year salary, like the contract Leonard is on right now, seems like the sweet spot. Anything more may force LA to walk away from negotiations, leading to a potential trade to the Warriors. The next two weeks should give us a better idea of where things are headed between Leonard and the Clippers.