What the Starting Lineup Ty Lue Just Revealed Says About the 2026-27 Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have their first preseason game on Saturday, facing the Golden State Warriors in Honolulu. This will be the first opportunity for Clippers fans to see the new-look team in action. With less than three weeks until the first game of the season, the preseason games will answer a lot of the questions fans have about the team.

After undergoing a ton of changes in the offseason, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Clippers' depth chart. Head coach Ty Lue already revealed that there are starting spots up for grabs. The starting lineup and the rotation are fluid right now, creating some real training camp competition.

On Thursday, Lue gave us an insight into the starting lineup he is currently considering. Per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, the Clippers have had the following five as the first unit in the first two days of training camp:

PG: Darius Garland

SG: Max Strus

SF: Derrick Jones Jr.

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Isaiah Jackson

Lue added that things will change, potentially including Brook Lopez at center. In fact, that was probably the most surprising part of this revelation. Many assumed that Lopez would be a shoo-in to start at center, but Lue is clearly willing to try different things.

And that is what this season will be about. With so many new faces in the building, there will be some trial and error. The coaching staff has to see which lineup combinations work the best. Which forward duo complements each other the best? Who is the best fit next to Darius Garland in the backcourt?

Strengths & Weaknesses of This Starting Lineup

Lue is seemingly intending to find the right balance between offense and defense. Garland will be the primary offensive engine on the team, especially with Brandon Ingram out. Lue is trying to surround Garland with enough shooting, defense, and athleticism.

Strus is arguably the best three-and-D player on the team. Derrick Jones Jr. is the best athlete on the team, giving the Clippers a versatile perimeter defender in the starting lineup. Hachimura may be the best shooter on the team. Jackson is the more mobile option compared to Lopez, making this group a little quicker, more athletic, and more versatile.

This group lacks shot creation, size, and physicality. But it has enough two-way ability to hold its own on both ends of the floor. It's not like there are a ton of elite two-way options with great size on this team.

Lue May Lean More Towards Veterans Over Young Studs

Everyone will get their chance, but it's clear that Lue will lean more towards veteran competence. Going with Strus over Keaton Wagler and Derrick Jones Jr. over Kobe Sanders or Gradey Dick is noteworthy.

This is understandable, especially early in the season. There is no reason to throw Wagler to the wolves right away. Plus, it makes sense that the Clippers would want to see how good a team they have by putting out veteran lineups. They could always choose to pivot to younger players with more upside.

Returns From Injuries Will Change Things

It's also important to note that Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser will miss the start of the season. One has to assume that at least Ingram will crack the starting lineup once he is back. Who Ingram would replace, however, remains to be seen, but odds are it will be either Derrick Jones Jr. or Strus.

Beal and Konan Niederhauser will also get a chance to start, creating a fluid situation. In the first game of the season, however, none of these players is expected to be ready.