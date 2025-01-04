Bulls Release Emotional Video of Derrick Rose Finding Out His Number Will Be Retired
The Chicago Bulls announced Saturday that they are retiring Derrick Rose's No. 1 jersey. The Bulls are celebrating Rose for Derrick Rose Night on Saturday during their game against the New York Knicks, and ahead of those festivities, let Rose know he will be receiving the special honor. His number will be placed in the rafters during the 2025–26 season.
Bulls president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf informed Rose of the news Saturday. "Even this weekend, it's supposed to be about you, but you made it about the fans, which is incredible. But I'm telling you right now, next year, when we retire your number in the rafters, it's going to be more about you than the fans."
"Wow," Rose exclaimed upon learning the news. He walked away briefly, with his hands over his eyes before coming back.
"I'm just telling you, nobody's wearing that number one jersey again, unless [the son of Rose] PJ is a Bull. Derrick, we love you," Reinsdorf said. "We appreciate everything you've done for Chicago. You're a special person.
Rose will become the fifth player in Bulls history to get their jersey number retired, joining Jerry Sloan (No. 4), Bob Love (No. 10), Michael Jordan (No. 23) and Scottie Pippen (No. 33).
Earlier this week, Rose told ESPN that he "would love" to have his jersey retired by the Bulls. Just days later, he learned that wish is already coming true.
Rose announced his retirement from the NBA in September, wrapping up a 15-year career. Rose spent the majority of his career with the Bulls from when he was drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2008 until he was traded to the Knicks in 2016. During that time, Rose was a three-time NBA All-Star and the NBA MVP in 2011. He went on to play briefly for the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies before retiring last fall.