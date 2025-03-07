SI

As Derrick White Loses Teeth Again, Celtics Teammate Stresses Importance of Dental Visits

Don't forget to go to the dentist.

Blake Silverman

Boston Celtics guard White appears to have lost a tooth as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics guard White appears to have lost a tooth as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at TD Garden. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Derrick White admitted a simple truth after the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday: Sometimes you forget about a dentist appointment.

As Sixers guard Kelly Oubre went up for a floater, his elbow landed on White's face, which sent teeth flying. Thursday wasn't the first time White experienced a dental issue mid-game, as he chipped his front tooth during Game 5 of the NBA Finals last year. The Celtics went on to clinch their 18th NBA championship later that night—a small price for White to pay for his first NBA title.

After the latest incident during Boston's 123–105 win over Philly Thursday, White said the temporary teeth he had put in after the Finals were knocked out by Oubre. He said he was supposed to go in to get the temporaries replaced a couple of weeks ago, but pushed off the appointment.

Celtics big man Luke Kornet took the opportunity to remind everyone the importance of dental health, poking a bit of fun at White's procrastination in the process.

"He was supposed to apparently go to the dentist two weeks ago and he missed that appointment," Kornet said in a postgame interview. "And kids, that's why you got to make sure you make those dentist appointments because you might get elbowed in the face and lose your teeth."

White returned to the game after Celtics staffers glued his temporary teeth back together and gave him a mouthguard. One night after a career-high 41-point game, he got a reminder that he still has an important item on his to-do list. But now, he's ready to make that appointment.

"Shoutout Boston Dental, I'll see y'all tomorrow by the way," he said to reporters after the game.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

