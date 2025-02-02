Devin Booker Trolled the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Trade With Perfect Three-Word Message
The NBA world is still reeling in the aftermath of Saturday night’s blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, which saw superstar Luka Doncic sent to join LeBron James in L.A. in exchange for Anthony Davis and several other pieces.
While fans grappled with the new reality of the NBA, where apparently truly anything can happen, one fellow star player got in a pretty solid burn on the Mavericks.
Just two days before the trade, the Mavs had roasted Suns star Devin Booker by posting an infamous photo of Luka and Booker. The post was captioned, “Ok last one we swear.”
When the trade upended the NBA world, Booker fired back.
Booker and the Suns will get their first shot at the new-look Mavericks on March 9, when they travel to Dallas for a game on ABC.