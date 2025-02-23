Draymond Green Had Hilarious Reaction to Technical Foul on Ex-Teammate Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has long been an instigator in the NBA, never afraid to talk trash and push the envelope on the floor.
Even if it comes to taunting a former longtime teammate.
The Warriors hosted the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon at the Chase Center, which means that Klay Thompson was back in the Bay Area for the second time this season.
Early in the contest Thompson was assessed a technical foul, and Green made sure that his former teammate heard all about it.
Green was yelling in the direction of Thompson as the Mavericks' wing tried to argue the decision with an official. Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving stepped in to make sure that Green stopped taunting Thompson in a hilarious moment.
Leave it to Green, who is never afraid to talk a little trash inside the lines.