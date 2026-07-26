Steph Curry Shares Honest Reaction to LeBron James Snubbing Warriors for 76ers: ‘A Lot of Moving Parts’

Over the weekend, future Hall of Famer and all-time basketball great LeBron James announced his intention to sign with the 76ers for his 24th (and possibly 25th) season in the league, bringing an end to a weeks-long free agency frenzy that garnered interest from around the NBA. The Warriors were among the teams hoping to enlist the King’s services, and at points during the recruitment were believed to have had a bit of a leg-up in the sweepstakes considering James’s friendship with stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green, both of whom are also inching closer to retirement and looking to go out on the high note that has eluded them for a few years now.

But, in the end, it was the improving Sixers who caught James’s eye. The 41-year-old superstar will now join a roster that boasts former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, 2025-26 Rookie of the Year candidate VJ Edgecombe, breakout talent Tyrese Maxey and excellent (but also constantly hurt) big man Joel Embiid as the team looks to make it over the championship hump that has haunted it for years now.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are back to square one.

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Did LeBron James Make the Right Choice?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span style=&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Make your pick and continue to the final results page to see how your answer compares ➡️&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Yes, he’s going to shine in Philly!&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;No, I don’t know what he’s thinking.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Maybe, let’s wait and see how this plays out.&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

Speaking at Dubs guard Moses Moody’s youth camp on Saturday, Curry opened up a bit about his thoughts on ‘Bron joining the Sixers, before sharing some insight around the upcoming season for Golden State.

“That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens,” Curry told The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II, referring to his reaction to James’s big move. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”

And now, with a splashy and potentially season-altering acquisition off the table, the 38-year-old guard has again turned his attention toward the reality of his roster as it stands, with Moody recovering from a torn patellar tendon and Jimmy Butler recovering from a torn ACL.

“The through line,” Curry went on, “which is hard on anybody in this situation, especially with us keeping this thing together, is knowing that when Jimmy got hurt and Moses got hurt, the whole calculus of everything changes. How do you get through their absence and still stay at a certain level? And then how that goes into this year. It’s the same deal. So, I’m a realist on that.

“And you hope that they both come back healthy, and we can play at a level that keeps us relevant and competitive and builds a foundation so that we can figure out what it looks like. But that is the situation. We don’t live in any alternative universe.”

Indeed, nobody in Golden State is getting any younger, and the franchise needs to figure out a plan for when Green and Curry retire. Had LeBron joined the team, the front office could have kicked that can a bit further down the road, but that's just not what happened. Now, the Dubs have few options but to grapple with their fragility in hopes that, like Curry said, they can get some answers for the upcoming campaign and beyond. Let’s hope they can figure it out.

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