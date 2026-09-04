Every Celebrity Spotted Courtside in the New ‘NBA 2K27’ Game

The official slogan of the NBA 2K franchise, “Ball Over Everything,” aptly sums up the user experience: Gamers flock to the simulation to step into their favorite player’s shoes for a while and to enjoy their hoops fantasy while it lasts. If the purpose of the video game is to give users an experience as true-to-life on the court as possible, then the new edition, NBA 2K27, does just that—and more.

We tracked down every celebrity included in this year’s game and, spoiler alert, Taylor Swift isn’t on the list. Neither are Knicks superfans Ben Stiller, Timothée Chalamet or Mariska Hargitay. Sad.

But there are quite a few notable names, including some surprising courtside stars as well.

Here’s a brief rundown of every celebrity spotted in NBA 2K27:

NFL players

Dak Prescott

Jalen Ramsey

Deebo Samuel

The Cowboys’ quarterback was included in the game two editions ago, so it’s not shocking to see his likeness in this year’s iteration as well. The same goes for Ramsey and Samuel. Samuel, in particular, is known to be a die-hard NBA 2K fan.

Musicians/rappers

Diplo

Jack Harlow

Lil Yachty

2 Chainz

Soulja Boy

Baby Keem

Big Sean

Swae Lee

Lil Tecca

London On Da Track

E-40

Several of these celebrities were also included in previous NBA 2K games. Shout-out to Warriors superfan E-40, and all the rappers who helped define the millennial generation (Soulja Boy and Big Sean, looking at you).

Former players/coaches

Jenna Bandy

Lethal Shooter

Jenna Bandy is a current sports content creator who used to play college hoops at CSU Monterey Bay. She finished her career on the Otters ranked No. 3 on the school’s all-time scoring list with 671 points.

Lethal Shooter, whose actual name is Chris Matthews, is a social media influencer and real-life shooting coach. Matthews has trained a number of NBA and WNBA stars as well as celebrities over the years and has partnered with the 2K franchises in the past.

Miscellaneous

Jake From State Farm

Ronnie 2K

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Supreme Dreams

Famous Los

Miles Brown

Don C

Cheeseaholic

Duke Dennis

Jake From State Farm is in the game, and yes, he’s wearing khakis.