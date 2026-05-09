Everything to Know About the NBA Draft Lottery: How to Watch, Team Odds and More

The 2026 NBA draft lottery is almost here, which means you and a lot of basketball fans probably have a lot of questions about the annual event. We have the answers.

Last year, the Mavericks stunningly won the draft lottery despite having only a 1.8% chance of winning, and they used their pick on Duke product Cooper Flagg. What lucky—and unlucky—surprises could be in store for teams this May? Who are some of the top prospects expecting to hear their name called in the draft?

Here’s all you need to know about the NBA draft lottery.

When is the NBA draft lottery?

The 2026 NBA draft lottery will take place at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 10 in Chicago.

The lottery is over a month before the actual NBA draft, which will get underway in mid-June. The first round of the draft is on Tuesday, June 23 and the second round is on Wednesday, June 24.

How to watch NBA draft lottery

The draft lottery will be nationally broadcast on ABC and ESPN. You can live stream the event on FuboTV, DirecTV, YouTube TV and ESPN Unlimited.

What are each team’s odds?

The 14 teams that didn’t make the NBA playoffs are the lottery teams hoping to win the coveted No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. Here’s a table of those teams along with their lottery odds (read this for a more detailed breakdown of how teams’ odds are determined.)

Seed Team Record Odds of a Top Four Pick Odds of No. 1 pick 1 Washington 17-65 52.1% 14.0% 2 Indiana 19-63 52.1% 14.0% 3 Brooklyn 20-62 52.1% 14.0% 4 Utah 22-60 45.2% 11.5% 5 Sacramento 22-60 45.2% 11.5% 6 Memphis 25-57 37.0% 9.0% 7 Atlanta (via NO) 26-56 29.3% 6.8% 8 Dallas 26-56 29% 6.7% 9 Chicago 31-51 20.3% 4.5% 10 Milwaukee 32-50 13.9% 3.0% 11 Golden State 37-45 9.4% 2.0% 12 Oklahoma City (via LA Clippers) 42-40 7.1% 1.5% 13 Miami 43-39 4.8% 1.0% 14 Charlotte 44-38 2.4% 0.5%

For more in-depth reading, here’s our list of the five teams with the most at stake entering the draft lottery.

Who will represent each lottery team at the event?

Don’t expect to see any full-on NBA rosters out in Chicago for the draft lottery. Instead, each lottery team designates a lottery representative—anyone from a current player to a team exec to a franchise icon—who will be in attendance at the event and potentially appear on the stage.

Here’s a handy table of each team’s draft lottery representative in 2026:

Team Lottery Representative Washington John Wall (franchise legend) Indiana T.J. McConnell (current player) Brooklyn Vince Carter (franchise legend) Utah Keyonte George (current player) Sacramento Scott Perry (GM) Memphis Tayshaun Prince (VP) Atlanta Onsi Saleh (GM) Dallas Rolando Blackman (franchise legend) Chicago Toni Kukoč (special advisor to Bulls owner) Milwaukee Mallory Edens (daughter of Bucks co-owner) Golden State Larry Harris (assistant GM) Oklahoma City Nick Collison (special assistant to the GM) Miami Alonzo Mourning (VP) Charlotte Kon Knueppel (current player)

Who are the top players in the draft?

So your team wins the No. 1 pick. Who are they going to select in the 2026 NBA draft?

SI’s Kevin Sweeney wrote up a mock draft last month that has BYU forward AJ Dybantsa, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke forward Cameron Boozer, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson and Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. going in the top five.

Here’s a list of some of the top prospects who could hear their name called in June:

AJ Dybantsa, BYU (F)

Darryn Peterson, Kansas (PG)

Cameron Boozer, Duke (F)

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina (F)

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas (PG)

Kingston Flemings, Houston (PG)

Keaton Wagler, Illinois (PG)

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville (PG)

Nate Ament, Tennessee (F)

Brayden Burries, Arizona (SG)

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan (F)

Koa Peat, Arizona (F)

Aday Mara, Michigan (C)

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky (C)

Labaron Philon, Alabama (PG)

Karim Lopez, Mexico (F)

Chris Cenac Jr., Houston (F)

Hannes Steinbach, Washington (F)

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa (PG)

Cameron Carr, Baylor (SG)

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