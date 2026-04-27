Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Named 2025-26 Rookie of the Year

Cooper Flagg is your NBA 2025-26 Rookie of the Year.

The Dallas Mavericks forward and No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft finished the regular season with an average of 21 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists, and is the second-youngest ROY winner in history (behind LeBron James).

He also joins Michael Jordan as the only two rookies to lead their team in total points, rebounds, assists and steals since steals were first recorded in the 1973-74 season, per the NBA. Flagg ultimately beat out fellow finalists VJ Edgecombe of the 76ers and his former college teammate Kon Knueppel of the Hornets in what ended up to be a tight race.

“It’s surreal. It’s pretty cool,” Flagg told NBC Sports, speaking ahead of Game 4 of the Pistons-Magic series on Monday night. “That’s obviously the award that all the rookies come into their first year and are searching out and want to get that recognition. ... Just means a lot and I'm really blessed.”

Flagg finished Rookie of the Year voting with 56 first-place votes, 44 second-place votes and zero third-place votes for a total of 412 points, just ahead of second-place finisher Knueppel (386). Notably, the 26-point gap between Flagg and Knueppel is the second-smallest margin since the current voting format began in the 2002-03 season, according to the NBA; the smallest gap was in 2021-22, when Scottie Barnes edged Evan Mobley by 15 total points.

Edgecombe, meanwhile, finished with 96 total points, while San Antonio's Dylan Harper notched five total points and Memphis's Cedric Coward snagged one.

A global media panel of 100 voters selected the 2025-26 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year.



The 26-point gap between the top two finishers is the second smallest since the current voting format began in 2002-03, behind only a 15-point gap in 2021-22.



Complete voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LFW4a0m6g5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 27, 2026

Flagg seemed to have the ROY award in the bag for most of the season, until Knueppel emerged as a serious threat down the stretch. The fellow Duke export (and fourth overall pick) played a huge role in the Hornets' breakout success this season, which saw them very nearly return to the playoffs for the first time in a decade. He also set an NBA rookie record by making 273 three-pointers, and finished the year with an average of 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Asked whether he had been keeping tabs on Knueppel, given the tight race between the two, Flagg said Monday that yes, he had been watching his former teammate ... but also because they're such good friends.

"I was watching him as a fan, as well," Flagg told the NBC desk, with a smile, "but there is obviously that competition at the same time."

The Mavericks did not make the postseason this go-around after finishing their 2025-26 campaign with a 26–56 record. But, at least Flagg got some flowers for an excellent debut, anyway.

For a rolling list of NBA award winners, click here. For a breakdown of the award announcement schedule, click here.

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