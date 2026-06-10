How Fast Can You Name Every NBA Finals MVP Since 2000?

We’re three games into the 2026 NBA Finals and the series between the Knicks and Spurs remains wide open—as does the race for the next NBA Finals MVP.

The Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award—named for the groundbreaking Celtics legend in 2009—has been awarded to some of the greatest players in league history, with Michael Jordan (six-time winner), Magic Johnson (three), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (two) and Larry Bird (two) all being among the 12 multi-time winners. The list of winners since 2000 also features a number of all-time greats, as well as some surprises and controversial selections.

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The race for 2026 Finals MVP can go in a few different directions through three games.

New York struck first, with a pair of road wins to open a 2–0 lead. Karl-Anthony Towns garnered early MVP hype for his impressive defense on Victor Wembanyama, and his important role as a facilitator in the Knicks offense. OG Anunoby has also taken some of the Wemby assignment, and has been perhaps New York’s most reliable offensive weapon.

And then, of course, there’s Jalen Brunson, who has fought through injury and very physical play from San Antonio to average over 27 points through the first three games of the series, even if its come with a heavy shooting volume.

If the Spurs come back to win after taking Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, it will almost certainly be on the back of Wembanyama, who had an impressive 32 point night, with eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

Which of these 2026 Finals stars will take home the MVP? We’ll find out by the end of next week.

2026 NBA Finals: Knicks vs. Spurs schedule

Victor Wembanyama is in the process of adding his name to the long list of Knicks villains after a big performance during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

All games during the series have tipoffs listed at 8:30 p.m. ET. ABC will broadcast every game of the series.

Game Date Venue Result 1 Wednesday, June 3 Front Bank Center Knicks 105, Spurs 95 2 Friday, June 5 Front Bank Center Knicks 105, Spurs 104 3 Monday, June 8 Madison Square Garden Spurs 115, Knicks 111 4 Wednesday, June 10 Madison Square Garden TBD 5 Saturday, June 13 Front Bank Center TBD 6 (if necessary) Tuesday, June 16 Madison Square Garden TBD 7 (if necessary) Friday, June 19 Front Bank Center TBD

The Knicks stole home court advantage from the Spurs by winning a pair of road games to open the series, but all three games have been very competitive down the stretch. If San Antonio can win Game 4 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, it will effectively take back home court and set things back to where they started, with a three game tilt to decide the title.

Doing so would put the Spurs in a true category of their own. Teams have come back from down 2–0 to win the NBA Finals, but no team has done so after losing the first two games of a series at home. Monday night suggests that this young San Antonio squad has the talent and the mental makeup to brush aside that history and pull it out, but the advantage still lies with the Knicks entering Game 4.

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