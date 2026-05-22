Four Historic Numbers That Define the Knicks’ Incredible Playoff Winning Streak

Can anyone stop the New York Knicks?

The answer to that question might be lurking in the Western Conference finals. But for now, the Knicks look unbeatable as they rolled to their ninth straight win in the postseason Thursday night, defeating the Cavaliers 109–93 for a 2–0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Before the conference finals continue in Cleveland, here are four stats that define the Knicks’ incredible playoff run (all stats are courtesy of Stathead):

+212 — The best point differential over a nine-game span in NBA history

No team in the history of the NBA has posted a better point differential over a nine-game stretch in the playoffs or regular season than the Knicks. New York is the sixth team in NBA history to post a point differential of +200 or better over a nine-game stretch.

The Thunder did it earlier this season back in November.

(Just for fun, the worst point differential in NBA history over a nine-game stretch belongs to the Thunder, who lost by a total of 225 points from April 2 to April 16 in 2021.)

Biggest point differential over nine-game stretch in NBA history

YEAR TEAM PTS 2026 Knicks +212 1973 Bucks +209 2019 Rockets +206 1989 Suns +203 2025 Thunder +201 2019 Bucks +200

Expand it out to the first 12 games of a team’s postseason run, and the Knicks are in great company. Nearly every team in NBA history to post a point differential of +164 or better over its first 12 playoff games has gone on to win the championship.

The only two teams on this list that haven’t? The 2026 Knicks and 2026 Spurs, who very well could be battling in the NBA Finals in a couple of weeks.

Biggest point differential over the first 12 games of a playoff run in NBA history

YEAR TEAM PTS RESULT 2026 Knicks +221 TBD 2017 Warriors +196 Won Finals 1971 Bucks +183 Won Finals 1987 Lakers +180 Won Finals 2025 Thunder +168 Won Finals 1996 Bulls +167 Won Finals 2026 Spurs +166 TBD 2001 Lakers +164 Won Finals

9 — New York’s double-digit wins in the playoffs so far

Nine of the Knicks’ 10 playoff wins have come by double digits during this postseason run. Thirty-three teams in NBA history have won at least nine playoff games by 10+ points in a single postseason run. Of those 33 teams, 31 made the NBA Finals and 27 were crowned league champions.

According to AP reporter Josh Dubow, the only two teams to have more than nine double-digit wins entering the Finals were the 2016–17 Warriors and 2012–13 Heat, with 10 apiece. Both of those teams went on to win a title.

9 — The Knicks’ current playoff winning streak

New York is the 13th team in NBA history to win at least nine straight games in a single postseason. Of those 13 teams, seven ended up hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Every team on that list advanced to the NBA Finals except the 2012 Spurs, who started their playoff run 10–0 before losing four straight to Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder in the Western Conference finals.

The all-time record is 15 consecutive playoff wins set by the 2016–17 Warriors, who won their first 15 games before dropping Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Cavs.

Longest winning streaks in NBA playoff history (single postseason run)

YEAR TEAM WINS RESULT 2017 Warriors 15 Won Finals 1999 Spurs 12 Won Finals 2001 Lakers 11 Won Finals 1989 Lakers 11 Lost Finals 2024 Celtics 10 Won Finals 2017 Cavaliers 10 Lost Finals 2016 Cavaliers 10 Won Finals 2012 Spurs 10 Lost WCF 2003 Nets 10 Lost Finals 2026 Knicks 9 TBD 2021 Suns 9 Lost Finals 1996 Bulls 9 Won Finals 1982 Lakers 9 Won Finals

+186 — Jalen Brunson’s plus-minus ratio over the Knicks’ nine-game winning streak

No player in NBA history has posted a better plus-minus over a nine-game postseason stretch than Brunson, who has tallied a +186 plus-minus over the Knicks’ winning streak. That beats the stars of the Warriors and Cavaliers back in a rout-heavy 2017 postseason.

Over 12 games this postseason, Brunson is averaging 27.6 points per game while adding 6.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Best plus-minus ratio over a nine-game stretch in NBA playoff history

YEAR PLAYER +/- 2026 Jalen Brunson +186 2017 Steph Curry +175 2017 LeBron James +174 2017 Kyrie Irving +164 2017 Kevin Love +160

More NBA from Sports Illustrated