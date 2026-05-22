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Four Historic Numbers That Define the Knicks’ Incredible Playoff Winning Streak

The Knicks are on a roll that stands alone in NBA history.
Tom Dierberger|
Brunson is averaging 27.6 points per game during the Knicks’ playoff run.
Brunson is averaging 27.6 points per game during the Knicks’ playoff run. | Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

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New York Knicks

Can anyone stop the New York Knicks?

The answer to that question might be lurking in the Western Conference finals. But for now, the Knicks look unbeatable as they rolled to their ninth straight win in the postseason Thursday night, defeating the Cavaliers 109–93 for a 2–0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Before the conference finals continue in Cleveland, here are four stats that define the Knicks’ incredible playoff run (all stats are courtesy of Stathead):

+212 — The best point differential over a nine-game span in NBA history

No team in the history of the NBA has posted a better point differential over a nine-game stretch in the playoffs or regular season than the Knicks. New York is the sixth team in NBA history to post a point differential of +200 or better over a nine-game stretch.

The Thunder did it earlier this season back in November.

(Just for fun, the worst point differential in NBA history over a nine-game stretch belongs to the Thunder, who lost by a total of 225 points from April 2 to April 16 in 2021.)

Biggest point differential over nine-game stretch in NBA history

YEAR

TEAM

PTS

2026

Knicks

+212

1973

Bucks

+209

2019

Rockets

+206

1989

Suns

+203

2025

Thunder

+201

2019

Bucks

+200

Expand it out to the first 12 games of a team’s postseason run, and the Knicks are in great company. Nearly every team in NBA history to post a point differential of +164 or better over its first 12 playoff games has gone on to win the championship.

The only two teams on this list that haven’t? The 2026 Knicks and 2026 Spurs, who very well could be battling in the NBA Finals in a couple of weeks.

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Biggest point differential over the first 12 games of a playoff run in NBA history

YEAR

TEAM

PTS

RESULT

2026

Knicks

+221

TBD

2017

Warriors

+196

Won Finals

1971

Bucks

+183

Won Finals

1987

Lakers

+180

Won Finals

2025

Thunder

+168

Won Finals

1996

Bulls

+167

Won Finals

2026

Spurs

+166

TBD

2001

Lakers

+164

Won Finals

9 — New York’s double-digit wins in the playoffs so far

Nine of the Knicks’ 10 playoff wins have come by double digits during this postseason run. Thirty-three teams in NBA history have won at least nine playoff games by 10+ points in a single postseason run. Of those 33 teams, 31 made the NBA Finals and 27 were crowned league champions.

According to AP reporter Josh Dubow, the only two teams to have more than nine double-digit wins entering the Finals were the 2016–17 Warriors and 2012–13 Heat, with 10 apiece. Both of those teams went on to win a title.

9 — The Knicks’ current playoff winning streak

New York is the 13th team in NBA history to win at least nine straight games in a single postseason. Of those 13 teams, seven ended up hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Every team on that list advanced to the NBA Finals except the 2012 Spurs, who started their playoff run 10–0 before losing four straight to Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder in the Western Conference finals.

The all-time record is 15 consecutive playoff wins set by the 2016–17 Warriors, who won their first 15 games before dropping Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Cavs.

Longest winning streaks in NBA playoff history (single postseason run)

YEAR

TEAM

WINS

RESULT

2017

Warriors

15

Won Finals

1999

Spurs

12

Won Finals

2001

Lakers

11

Won Finals

1989

Lakers

11

Lost Finals

2024

Celtics

10

Won Finals

2017

Cavaliers

10

Lost Finals

2016

Cavaliers

10

Won Finals

2012

Spurs

10

Lost WCF

2003

Nets

10

Lost Finals

2026

Knicks

9

TBD

2021

Suns

9

Lost Finals

1996

Bulls

9

Won Finals

1982

Lakers

9

Won Finals

+186 — Jalen Brunson’s plus-minus ratio over the Knicks’ nine-game winning streak

No player in NBA history has posted a better plus-minus over a nine-game postseason stretch than Brunson, who has tallied a +186 plus-minus over the Knicks’ winning streak. That beats the stars of the Warriors and Cavaliers back in a rout-heavy 2017 postseason.

Over 12 games this postseason, Brunson is averaging 27.6 points per game while adding 6.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Best plus-minus ratio over a nine-game stretch in NBA playoff history

YEAR

PLAYER

+/-

2026

Jalen Brunson

+186

2017

Steph Curry

+175

2017

LeBron James

+174

2017

Kyrie Irving

+164

2017

Kevin Love

+160

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Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is the Deputy News Director at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

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