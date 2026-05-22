Four Historic Numbers That Define the Knicks’ Incredible Playoff Winning Streak
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Can anyone stop the New York Knicks?
The answer to that question might be lurking in the Western Conference finals. But for now, the Knicks look unbeatable as they rolled to their ninth straight win in the postseason Thursday night, defeating the Cavaliers 109–93 for a 2–0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
Before the conference finals continue in Cleveland, here are four stats that define the Knicks’ incredible playoff run (all stats are courtesy of Stathead):
+212 — The best point differential over a nine-game span in NBA history
No team in the history of the NBA has posted a better point differential over a nine-game stretch in the playoffs or regular season than the Knicks. New York is the sixth team in NBA history to post a point differential of +200 or better over a nine-game stretch.
The Thunder did it earlier this season back in November.
(Just for fun, the worst point differential in NBA history over a nine-game stretch belongs to the Thunder, who lost by a total of 225 points from April 2 to April 16 in 2021.)
Biggest point differential over nine-game stretch in NBA history
YEAR
TEAM
PTS
2026
Knicks
+212
1973
Bucks
+209
2019
Rockets
+206
1989
Suns
+203
2025
Thunder
+201
2019
Bucks
+200
Expand it out to the first 12 games of a team’s postseason run, and the Knicks are in great company. Nearly every team in NBA history to post a point differential of +164 or better over its first 12 playoff games has gone on to win the championship.
The only two teams on this list that haven’t? The 2026 Knicks and 2026 Spurs, who very well could be battling in the NBA Finals in a couple of weeks.
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Biggest point differential over the first 12 games of a playoff run in NBA history
YEAR
TEAM
PTS
RESULT
2026
Knicks
+221
TBD
2017
Warriors
+196
Won Finals
1971
Bucks
+183
Won Finals
1987
Lakers
+180
Won Finals
2025
Thunder
+168
Won Finals
1996
Bulls
+167
Won Finals
2026
Spurs
+166
TBD
2001
Lakers
+164
Won Finals
9 — New York’s double-digit wins in the playoffs so far
Nine of the Knicks’ 10 playoff wins have come by double digits during this postseason run. Thirty-three teams in NBA history have won at least nine playoff games by 10+ points in a single postseason run. Of those 33 teams, 31 made the NBA Finals and 27 were crowned league champions.
According to AP reporter Josh Dubow, the only two teams to have more than nine double-digit wins entering the Finals were the 2016–17 Warriors and 2012–13 Heat, with 10 apiece. Both of those teams went on to win a title.
9 — The Knicks’ current playoff winning streak
New York is the 13th team in NBA history to win at least nine straight games in a single postseason. Of those 13 teams, seven ended up hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Every team on that list advanced to the NBA Finals except the 2012 Spurs, who started their playoff run 10–0 before losing four straight to Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder in the Western Conference finals.
The all-time record is 15 consecutive playoff wins set by the 2016–17 Warriors, who won their first 15 games before dropping Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Cavs.
Longest winning streaks in NBA playoff history (single postseason run)
YEAR
TEAM
WINS
RESULT
2017
Warriors
15
Won Finals
1999
Spurs
12
Won Finals
2001
Lakers
11
Won Finals
1989
Lakers
11
Lost Finals
2024
Celtics
10
Won Finals
2017
Cavaliers
10
Lost Finals
2016
Cavaliers
10
Won Finals
2012
Spurs
10
Lost WCF
2003
Nets
10
Lost Finals
2026
Knicks
9
TBD
2021
Suns
9
Lost Finals
1996
Bulls
9
Won Finals
1982
Lakers
9
Won Finals
+186 — Jalen Brunson’s plus-minus ratio over the Knicks’ nine-game winning streak
No player in NBA history has posted a better plus-minus over a nine-game postseason stretch than Brunson, who has tallied a +186 plus-minus over the Knicks’ winning streak. That beats the stars of the Warriors and Cavaliers back in a rout-heavy 2017 postseason.
Over 12 games this postseason, Brunson is averaging 27.6 points per game while adding 6.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
Best plus-minus ratio over a nine-game stretch in NBA playoff history
YEAR
PLAYER
+/-
2026
Jalen Brunson
+186
2017
Steph Curry
+175
2017
LeBron James
+174
2017
Kyrie Irving
+164
2017
Kevin Love
+160
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Tom Dierberger is the Deputy News Director at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.