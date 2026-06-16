Mikal Bridges's IG Live to OG Anunoby's Deadpan: All the Best Moments From the Knicks' Championship Monday

The Knicks are NBA champions and the party in New York has just begun. Likely on little sleep, the starting group of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart made an appearance on Good Morning America to begin the week. That was the start of an incredible day for New York’s newest heroes with a lot of hilarity that ensued.

Anunoby has been the biggest star next to Brunson over the Knicks’ run with his incredible tip-in to complete a historic 29-point comeback in Game 4 along with the stoicism he’s always been known for. He took off on the internet for his muted response to the Game 4 shot and did that again on Monday when the Knicks’ core was asked about coach Mike Brown. Anunoby wore a deadpanned expression that made it abundantly clear he wasn’t going to answer the question, and the moment elicited laughs across social media.

Bridges went viral with his day on Monday, too, as he went live on Instagram and left no topic undiscussed, almost to a fault. He’s an NBA champion now, though, who could blame him?

Ahead of the championship parade in Manhattan on Thursday, the Knicks had a heck of a day as celebrations continue for the franchise’s first championship in 53 years. We went through and plucked out the best moments from what was a downright hilarious day for the key members of the Knicks:

OG Anunoby’s deadpan on Good Morning America

George Stephanopoulos asked the Knicks starting group about the difference Brown has made in his first year as Knicks coach on GMA. Brunson, Hart, Bridges and Towns all looked at each other, waiting for someone to answer the question. Brunson looked right at Anunoby who dug in his heels that he wasn’t going to be the spokesperson. Anunoby looked straight ahead with a blank stare through the whole clip in hilarious fashion as Brunson finally spoke up for the group.

I’m DYINGGGGG 😭😭 Just watch OG’s face. Dude is on another PLANET rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/tQik7UXcpB — SG💍🏆 (@SG212MSG) June 15, 2026

OG Anunoby finally smiles and says he tried to dunk game-winning tip-in

Anunoby famously doesn’t smile and he even has a signature, sarcastic smirk he gives when someone tries to force him into it. He gave that to Michael Strahan on GMA and when he was asked what he felt as he went for what became the unbelievable tip-in to win Game 4, he made the whole studio laugh when he admitted he tried to throw it down.

“I mean I was trying to dunk it,” Anunoby said to plenty of laughter. “But I couldn’t dunk it so I just tried to touch it, tried to make the shot.”

OG Anunoby knows you want him to smile 😏 pic.twitter.com/LEQxKpnTAQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 15, 2026

Mikal Bridges’s legendary Instagram live

Bridges went live on his Instagram account as he celebrated the title with an adult beverage or two. The expletive-laden clips were endless, but some of the highlights included asking Knicks owner James Dolan to build a practice facility in Manhattan, saying to build a statue for Brunson outside of Madison Square Garden and jamming to Coldplay.

Here are some of the highlights:

Mikal Bridges just said this about Jalen Brunson (NSFW) 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/k7gbPSGY3t — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) June 15, 2026

Mikal Bridges says Becky Hammon’s “1A” comments fueled Jalen Brunson to win a championship 👀



(h/t @DNetxy) pic.twitter.com/SG4CJXDVXW — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 15, 2026

Mikal Bridges calls Austin Reaves a BUCKET 🪣 pic.twitter.com/ZFw3QorO25 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 15, 2026

Mikal Bridges Vibing on his IG Live😭🕺 pic.twitter.com/HOcCgWPq0X — Knicks Media 🏆 (@NYKnicks_Media) June 15, 2026

Mikal Bridges is hammered on IG Live right now just VIBING to Coldplay pic.twitter.com/qw8b4W8q8a — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) June 15, 2026

His dog Sonny even had enough of his antics and Bridges hilariously begged for him to come back. Every dog owner has been there.

I would be this exact way if I just won the chip and haven’t missed a game In 10 years. pic.twitter.com/EpTXfqJXJM — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) June 15, 2026

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns chime in on Mikal Bridges’s IG Live

Bridges’s antics brought Brunson to make his first post on X in three months, which he used to say someone should take his Villanova teammate’s phone away.

Somebody take Mikal’s phone — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) June 15, 2026

Towns was there for the party and posted a similar sentiment on his X account. Hopefully Bridges gets a good nap in ahead of the parade.

Now go get some Gatorade — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) June 15, 2026

Josh Hart calls Jalen Brunson his “work best friend”

In an appearance on NBC News, Hart and Brunson were asked if they can finally admit that they’re “besties” now that the Knicks have won a title. Apparently, Hart will never admit that.

“You always have work best friends, you know what I mean?” Hart said. “Like when you go to school and you got a friend there and when he’s not there, you’re like, ‘dang, where’s he at?’ But when you go home, you don’t think about him. It’s like that.”

“Now that you’re champions, can y’all finally admit you’re besties?”



Josh Hart: “Well, you always have like work best friends…”



😭😭😭 (h/t @jonmoxIeys) pic.twitter.com/rqJAYg7OpQ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 15, 2026

It’s been another great day for the Knicks, which isn’t even over yet as the team is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon late Monday night. The fun continues, hopefully with a few naps and glasses of water in between.

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