5’2’’ Reporter Interviewing Victor Wembanyama After Game 3 Win Went Exactly How You Might Think

Victor Wembanyama rose to the occasion to help lift the Spurs to a thrilling 115-111 win over the Knicks with his dominant 32-point performance on Monday night. Afterward, the towering 7-footer joined ESPN reporter Lisa Salters for a standard postgame on-court interview, and fans couldn’t help but notice the glaring height discrepancy between Wemby and Salters.

Salters, who’s 5’2’’, started her interview with Wembanyama in the cameraman’s shot, but after she asked her question the camera slowly panned upward to zoom into the Spurs star’s face. (For reference, Wemby is listed at 7’4’’, over two feet taller than Salters.)

“Less mistakes, more control,” Wembanyama said, on how the Spurs were able to close out a tight win over New York.

For much of the interview, Salters’s face was out of the frame entirely, and all that could be seen was her hand stretching all the way up to hold the microphone to Wembanyama.

"Less mistakes, more control."



Wemby and the Spurs were more focused to close out Game 3 💯 pic.twitter.com/Jxr0qPXhqk — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2026

Basketball fans got a hoot out of that still shot:

Lisa Salters’s stepladder may have been confiscated by Secret Service pic.twitter.com/yopYHQUCR0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 9, 2026

Can someone get Lisa Salters a box? 😂



A 5 ft woman interviewing a 7 ft 4 NBA star is funny to witness pic.twitter.com/uVPuhhYXn2 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 9, 2026

Lisa Salters somewhere down there pic.twitter.com/suzQ6qFD27 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 9, 2026

Lisa Salters has been doing a phenomenal job reporting during the NBA playoffs, per usual. But they gotta get my sis a stool when she’s talking to Wemby. 5’2” vs 7’4” is wild. pic.twitter.com/6xGUD5Vt8U — Jade (@JadeALawson) June 9, 2026

Salters, who has worked at ESPN for over two decades, currently serves as the network’s lead courtside reporter for NBA coverage. Even in tough spots, the Sports Emmy-winning reporter showed she’s a pro’s pro at her job. That being said, getting a step stool probably wouldn’t have hurt Monday night during her interview with one of the tallest players in the league.

How Victor Wembanyama performed in Spurs’ NBA Finals Game 3 win vs. Knicks

During Salters’s interview, she asked Wemby how Game 2’s loss fueled the Spurs superstar. The Frenchman, who had made a pivotal mistake at the end of Game 2 that proved costly in the Spurs’ home defeat, responded by saying it was “the little things.”

The Spurs needed a monster outing from their big man to punch back against the Knicks, and they got one. Wembanyama put up a game-high-tying 32 points (along with eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks) to hand New York its first playoff loss since April. The 22-year-old phenom showed his dominance on both ends of the court: he joined Tim Duncan as the only other Spurs player to score 25 points or more in three straight Finals games, and he also became the first player in NBA history to record 70 blocks in the postseason—in his debut playoff campaign, no less—surpassing Dikembe Mutombo’s 1994 mark.

After digging themselves into an 0-2 series hole, the Spurs knew exactly what was on the line in Game 3 in front of a roaring Knicks crowd at Madison Square Garden. Wembanyama took the time he needed to recover from the Spurs’ early losses and set his mind straight—he was seen sketching a statue at Gramercy Park ahead of Game 3—before displaying an incredible amount of talent and poise to stun the Knicks on their home court.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is set for Wednesday night at The Garden, where Wembanyama can expect more thunderous boos and jeers from the pro-Knicks fanbase as the Spurs look to even the series.

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